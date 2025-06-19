Financial security and the stock market topic of Edmonds Lions Club June 24 meeting

The stock market has been a rollercoaster this year, leaving investors worried about their financial security. The topic of this volatility in the economy and its implications for investors is the focus of the Edmonds Lions Club meeting at noon Tuesday, June 24, at the Pancake Haus, 530 5th Ave. S., in downtown Edmonds. Visitors are welcome.

The guest speaker for this meeting is Mark Anderson, CEO and founder of Pacific Sage Partners, a financial planning and wealth management firm that moved to downtown Edmonds a year ago from Shoreline.

The Edmonds Lions Club has provided community service for more than 75 years. New members are welcome. Learn more about the club at edmondslions.org.