Former U.S. Rep. Brian Baird says Edmonds is perfect spot for national pop-up service exhibit

How many times have we said, ‘“Thank you for your service?” to a member of the military? How many times have we said thanks to a teacher? A road maintenance worker? A farmer? A health care worker? That neighbor who goes to the monthly planning commission meeting (for free…)? Or even your councilmember? Probably never – or at least not often enough.

Former U.S. Rep Brian Baird wants to change that with a new National Museum and Center for Service. And he believes that Edmonds is the perfect spot for the local pop-up exhibition of service and also the home base for this national project which will launch in multiple states, cities and communities in April 2026.

This “museum” is not like the old stodgy ones he saw everyday during his 12 years in Washington, D.C. when he represented southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. He sees accessible, pop-up, portable exhibits at Cafe Louvre or multiple gathering places on Highway 99 honoring everyday Edmonds service heroes “because that’s what they are,” Baird said.

“We see blue-ribbon panels spend countless hours and money sorting through dozens of nominees for volunteer of the year. Instead of just one, let’s show them all because they all deserve it,” Baird said.

He envisions personal service posters that inspire another community member or youth who might be curious about that organization or want to get involved but doesn’t really know how to get started. “That’s where the QR code comes in. It will link directly to an opportunity to do an act of service or to that organization to learn more.”

Baird’s organization is the National Museum and Center for Service and this project is called 250andbeyond, which honors and focuses on the American spirit of service. The April 2026 national launch coincides with the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. “The document guided our democracy for 250 years and [is] what we need to guide it for the next 250.”

He points to the last line of the Declaration: We mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.

“Service is an opportunity to get beyond the division we see right now,” Baird said. “Service is the way we come together. It strengthens democracy, heals divisions, delivers a positive outlook on people and the community and promotes charity and nonprofits.”

Why now, why Edmonds

Baird moved to Edmonds in 2011 and said he is impressed by Edmonds’ generosity. He’s met with people and organizations in Edmonds to get the project moving forward here and will soon reach out to businesses to house the pop-up exhibits. (If you are interested, contact him at hello@nmcfs.org.)

There is a toolkit so Edmonds residents can tell their service story. “Think of the people in your life who contribute — teachers, health care workers, volunteers, a neighbor. There are no rules. Go to our website – tell their story and share a photo. We do the rest. We print it and set up the exhibits and move them to popular places like libraries, local coffee shops, the Boys and Girls Club and parks.”

His motivation is summed up in a quote he proudly displays from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “Everybody can be great, because everybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace, a soul generated by love.”

To learn more about the program, check out the youtube video.