Fortuna Law offering Pride in Edmonds, Black Lives Matter posters

Fortuna Law PLLC is offering redesigned Pride in Edmonds and Black Lives Matter posters and stickers to celebrate Pride Month and Juneteenth.

The posters and stickers are available while supplies last from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday at: Fortuna Law PLLC, 144 Railroad Ave., Ste. 202, Edmonds, WA 98020

The poster and stickers were designed by Lilly Hendershot of The Branding Iron.