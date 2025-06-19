Fortuna Law offering Pride in Edmonds, Black Lives Matter posters

Fortuna Law PLLC is offering redesigned Pride in Edmonds and Black Lives Matter posters and stickers to celebrate Pride Month and Juneteenth.
The posters and stickers are available while supplies last from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday at: Fortuna Law PLLC, 144 Railroad Ave., Ste. 202, Edmonds, WA 98020
The poster and stickers were designed by Lilly Hendershot of The Branding Iron.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.