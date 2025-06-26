Free concert at North Sound Church June 29

North Sound Church is presenting a free performance of Peter and the Wolf at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 29 at 201 4th Ave. N. in Edmonds.
The concert will include a Q&A session after. Children are encouraged to attend.
