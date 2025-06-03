Free family gardening event set for June 7 at Point Edwards Farm

The community is invited to a Roots of Wellness: A free family gardening event for mental health and family connection, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 7 in Woodway.
Baton Health and the Teladan Project are hosting this family-centered garden pop-up event that addresses the growing need for youth and family wellness programming.
The event will be at scenic Point Edwards Farm. Parking is limited and carpooling/walking is encouraged.
Attendees will participate in
– Hands-on gardening, including a take-home kit
– Mental health education
– Nature-based self-care in a unique urban farm setting close to downtown Edmonds.
Spots are limited so RSVP here.
