Friends of Edmonds Library invites all to ‘Cozy Conversations’ about best-loved books June 17

“Cozy Conversations about Books We LOVE: Building Your Summer Reading List” is the topic of the next Friends of the Edmonds Library program, set for 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 17, in the Edmonds Library Community Room.

Sit back, relax and sip some coffee (or tea) while learning about each other’s favorite books. Just bring yourself and a recommendation for a great read (or two or three).

No need to take notes as the Edmonds Library Friends will compile the recommendations and email them to all participants. Everyone is welcome.

The Edmonds Library is located at 650 Main St., Edmonds.