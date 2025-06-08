Fun for furry friends at PAWS festival

The Lynnwood-based Progressive Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) launched its annual PAWSwalk fundraiser with a free community festival Sunday at Edmonds’ Civic Park. The event featured 50-plus vendors, raffles and flyball demonstrations.

In flyball, teams of dogs race against each other from the start to the finish line, over a line of hurdles, to a box that releases a tennis ball to be caught when the dog presses the spring-loaded pad. The dogs then race back to their handlers while carrying the ball.

PAWswalk is a virtual walkathon taking place now through June 28. Learn more here.

–– Photos by Julia Wiese