Have a conversation about Edmonds parks during July 2 Edmonds Civic Roundtable event

Have a conversation about City of Edmonds parks with Parks, Recreation and Human Services Director Angie Feser and City Councilmember Vivian Olson during the Wednesday, July 2 morning meeting of the Edmonds Civic Roundtable at the Pancake Haus, 530 5th Ave. S., Edmonds.

The city manages 265 acres of parks and 80 acres of open space. In addition, outdoor space in the city includes a mile of shoreline, 13 miles of paths and 362 jointly managed partnership areas. The July 2 meeting includes a conversation about parks and issues affecting them during the city’s challenging city budget environment.

Feser and Olson will speak briefly and then take questions from the audience. Breakfast and coffee service begin at 7:30 a.m. with the program starting at 8 a.m. There is no charge to attend. Space is limited so RSVPs are requested at kpatyourservice@yahoo.com

To learn more or to join the Edmonds Civic Roundtable, visit www.edmondscivicroundtable.org.