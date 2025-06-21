Have 10 minutes? Take the 2025 My Edmonds News reader survey

Posted: June 20, 2025 11

We value the opinions of our readers and want to learn more about you and what you want in your online community news publication. We appreciate your feedback.

Please click on this link to complete our short survey.

Thank you!

Teresa Wippel
President and CEO
My Neighborhood News Network

