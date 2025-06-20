Hazel Miller Foundation awards nearly $230,000 to area nonprofits during its spring grant cycle

The Hazel Miller Foundation during its 2025 spring grant cycle awarded $225,518 to organizations dedicated to strengthening and enriching the lives of residents throughout Edmonds and neighboring areas.

Building on the momentum of its first cycle earlier this year, during which nearly $200,000 was awarded to nine organizations, the Hazel Miller Foundation’s Board of Directors expanded its reach significantly, funding 29 diverse organizations including Grievers Library, Snohomish County Public Defender Association, Ballet Folklorico Xochiquetzal and Steel Magic NW.

“It’s always an honor to fund organizations Hazel would have loved,” said Board Chair Shannon Burley. “We bring that lens to all of our conversations — ‘Would Hazel be thrilled or heart-warmed by this mission?’ In this round, we got to say yes to more than two dozen missions.”

This grant cycle showcased the foundation’s commitment to supporting a broad spectrum of community needs, reflecting the varied interests and passions that Hazel championed throughout her life.

The Foundation for Edmonds School District received $2,500 to support the 2025-2026 Back to School Fair, which provides grade-specific school supplies, backpacks and health services to students from pre-kindergarten to 6th grade. The goundation expects to serve more than 1,600 families, up from last year’s total, across the district’s 35 schools.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County was awarded $5,000 to support the Healthy Lifestyles Initiative at the Alderwood Club, which serves 2,000 children in the Edmonds School District. The Triple Play/Healthy Habits wellness program teaches youth in grades K-8 the importance of daily physical activity, nutritious food consumption and healthy choices through fitness activities, sports, gardening and lessons on smart food choices.

$5,000 was awarded to the Edmonds-Woodway High School Music Boosters Club to support their EWHS Jazz Colony summer program. During the Tuesday night sessions, 30 students work with professional jazz clinicians and paid interns who emphasize improvisation, performing together at local venues including Sea Notes at the Port of Edmonds. The Hazel Miller Foundation has been a consistent supporter of Jazz Colony, providing nearly $40,000 to the program since 2014.

Girls on the Run Snohomish County received $15,000 to offer financial aid to 40 participants across 15 Edmonds School District schools. The nine-week after-school program serves approximately 300 girls and gender-expansive youth in grades 3-8, combining running with social-emotional lessons to build confidence and life skills. Teams meet twice a week for 90-minute sessions led by trained volunteer coaches, culminating in a celebratory, non-competitive 5K and community service projects, with funding ensuring that no financial barriers prevent participation.

The House of Wisdom was awarded $7,500 to support tutors and project management for its program, which serves 150 immigrant and refugee students from the Edmonds School District. The organization provides free one-on-one tutoring in English and math, along with multilingual mentorship to help students overcome language and cultural barriers. Their partnership with Edmonds-Woodway High School includes a specialized class for 20 Latino immigrant students, and they collaborate with Edmonds College to offer career opportunities and provide college guidance, helping students improve their grades and build English proficiency.

InvestED received $5,000 to support students across 10 Edmonds School District secondary schools, distributing $500 to each school for immediate assistance with college application fees, sports equipment, ASB fees, or basic needs without requiring paperwork from families. The educator-trusted program removes barriers to participation in school activities, helping increase students’ sense of belonging and access to programs that research shows improve attendance and graduation rates.

$6,000 was awarded to the Meadowdale High School Sports Boosters Club to fund sports participation for students who cannot afford equipment and fees through their Blue and White Scholarship Fund, which assists both low-income and middle-income families. This grant will provide $2,000 per sports season across three seasons, enabling an additional 60 students to access athletics during the 2025-26 school year, following the depletion of the club’s scholarship fund during the pandemic.

The Edmonds Food Bank received $8,000 to support their new Seeds of Summer program, which provides families with children an extra bag of fresh fruits and vegetables during summer months when federal food assistance is reduced. Serving approximately 1,000 households per week through grocery selection, delivery or pop-up sites, the food bank addresses a critical funding gap beginning in June when the Temporary Emergency Food Assistance Program decreases. This grant ensures children maintain adequate nutrition throughout the summer by supplying fresh produce for healthy eating choices.

Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Congregation Social Justice Council was awarded $9,990 to support their Car Camp Safe Parking Program, the only safe parking program in South Snohomish County. For nine years, the program has provided overnight parking for houseless single women and families in ten church parking lot spaces, requiring referrals from county social services and background checks for participants. Guests must actively seek employment and work toward self-sufficiency while staying at the camp. The grant will fund gas vouchers and laundry vouchers for participants who stay at least two weeks, providing essential resources needed to travel to job interviews and maintain clean clothes for employment opportunities.

$10,000 was awarded to Lahai Health to support the salary of a dental hygienist at their Lynnwood Health Center, which provides medical, dental, and counseling services free of charge to adults in South Snohomish County. Dental services are offered on a sliding scale, starting at 20% of prevailing care costs, for low-income residents without access to affordable health care. The part-time hygienist performs cleanings and preventive work, allowing the dentist to focus on more complex procedures and increasing overall patient capacity.

Puget Sound Kidney Center received $5,000 to provide critical supplements to dialysis patients at their Mountlake Terrace center, which serves 140 patients, with nearly half facing financial hardship. The organization provides community education, patient support, mental health resources and nutritional counseling in conjunction with dialysis treatment to address health care disparities.

Snohomish County Public Defender Association received $5,000 to support their Client Advocate pilot program, which pairs non-attorney advocates with adults facing misdemeanor charges to connect them with housing, mental health and employment services. With 90 attorneys and five social workers, SCPDA works to reduce court outcome disparities between wealthy and poor communities while minimizing collateral consequences from legal proceedings. The organization served 525 new clients in Edmonds Municipal Court, with approximately 10% of their total clients having cases within the Edmonds School District boundary.

$5,000 was awarded to Treehouse to support their Just In Time Fund, which covers expenses for school and extracurricular activities for foster care youth in the Edmonds School District. Operating under their Graduation Success program, which began in 2012, the fund encourages participation in activities that foster healthy relationships and self-identity while removing financial barriers that prevent foster youth from thriving in their communities.

YWCA received $20,000 to support the Child Advocate position at their Pathways for Women Emergency Shelter in Lynnwood, which houses 105 units for low-income, single, homeless women and their children. Committed to eliminating racism, empowering women and strengthening communities through housing, economic advancement, and health and safety initiatives, the YWCA ensures that its services are culturally responsive, trauma-informed and grounded in the lived experiences of its community. The recently launched Children’s Program serves children ages 0-17 and their families through school liaison services, therapeutic playgroups, childcare options, and other support services for single mothers in the shelter system. The Hazel Miller Foundation has been a longtime supporter, providing annual grants and increasing support.

Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County received $5,000 to support the printing of educational materials for their Healthy Relationships for Youth program. These materials will be distributed to the Edmonds School District, Edmonds College, libraries, and the broader community. The funding supports printing brochures such as Teen Dating Violence and A Parents’ Guide to Safe Dating pamphlets that teach recognition of domestic abuse warning signs and healthy relationship building.

The Edmonds Chamber Foundation received $30,000 to support their free annual community events, including the Edmonds 4th of July celebration, Car Show, Halloween Trick-or-Treating and Tree Lighting ceremony. These events create welcoming spaces for the entire community and have become beloved family traditions for residents of Edmonds and South County. The foundation has been a consistent recipient of support from the Hazel Miller Foundation since 2011.

Edmonds Pride received $5,775 to support their June 2025 celebration. Their mission focuses on creating welcoming spaces for artistic expression, leadership and addressing challenges, including mental health and isolation, while building relationships between seniors and youth. The three-day festivities will include a Pride Picnic, a Pride Film Extravaganza and the Edmonds Pride Festival on June 28, 2025, providing opportunities for the LGBTQIA+ community to express themselves, be safe and have fun.

A $1,000 grant was awarded to Grievers Library to purchase books and labeling supplies for their Edmonds Book Box located on 5th Avenue South in downtown Edmonds. Operating eight book box locations around Seattle, plus online resources and event tables, this volunteer-run organization helps community members navigate loss and bereavement. The well-utilized Edmonds location requires restocking with grief resources to continue bringing hope to individuals working through their healing journey.

Ballet Folklorico Xochiquetzal received $9,453 to purchase authentic Mexican folkloric costumes that will expand their program to include more students and additional paid performances. At College Place Elementary, BFX offers free traditional dance classes that promote cross-cultural understanding while providing arts education access to low-income families. Currently serving 35 dancers with 13 on the waiting list, the costume investment will create enrollment opportunities and enable revenue-generating performances.

Ballyhoo Theatre received $5,000 to support scholarships and transportation assistance for their summer youth program, creating a welcoming space where 75% of students identify as LGBTQIA2+ and can experience acceptance while developing theatrical talents. This queer-led theater company has served the Edmonds community since 1998, presenting multiple performances that feature inclusive storytelling, honoring both queer narratives and reimagined traditional works. The funding eliminates financial and transportation barriers, ensuring students can participate regardless of their economic circumstances.

Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary received $5,000 to support the Jazz Connections Festival, where Pacific Northwest middle school, high school and college students perform at multiple downtown Edmonds venues in a professional setting with judge feedback. This community service organization has been active since 1996, sponsoring events like the annual Easter Egg Hunt, supporting Scriber Lake High School’s “Rising Star” program, and funding music enrichment at local schools. The festival connects young musicians with peers while providing the broader community with free jazz performances that build community pride and cultural vibrancy.

$3,000 was awarded to Seattle Shakespeare in the Park to continue their Wooden O performances in Edmonds and Lynnwood this summer, presenting As You Like It to approximately 850 community members. This coming-of-age comedy will mark nearly three decades of the festival tradition, with free performances enriching local cultural experiences since 1999 in Lynnwood and 2006 in Edmonds. The grant will cover artist fees and salaries.

Steel Magic NW received $3,000 for general operating expenses to support their steel band performance program serving nearly 100 youth in grades 5-12 from across the Edmonds School District. Founded in 2016 with 25 participants, this Edmonds-based organization operates three youth groups that perform free concerts, compete regionally, and host a Youth Steelband Summit. This initiative provides an inclusive alternative ensemble experience, following the elimination of the district’s 5th-grade instrumental program in 2023. The funding will help continue their twice-weekly programming that welcomes all youth and makes necessary accommodations, with portions supporting their outreach and advertising efforts.

All Aboard received $1,000 to provide healthy snacks during their morning and afternoon workshops for adults with developmental disabilities, serving 250 participants with 21% residing in the Edmonds School District boundary. The organization offers recreational, social, and educational activities Monday through Friday, including bingo, dance, drama, and field trips, creating vital social connections and friendships for adults who often lose community ties after graduation.

AtWork! received $2,500 to support their School-to-Work program, which helps youth with disabilities transition from school-based services to workplace opportunities through person-centered employment placement and community inclusion services. Addressing the significant employment gap where youth with disabilities are employed at nearly half the rate of their peers, the organization works with 40 participants to reduce employment barriers and recognize their workforce strengths, with 10% expected to reside within the foundation’s boundary.

Latino Educational Training Institute received $15,000 to support their Latino Resource Navigator program, which addresses service gaps for the Latino community in South Snohomish County. Serving underrepresented first- and second-generation Latino immigrants for 25 years, LETI provides education, health, civic engagement, and financial literacy services while partnering with agencies to advocate for community needs and address systemic barriers. The Resource Navigator program primarily serves women and children, creating safe spaces to discuss challenges and connect families to critical support resources during times of community stress and uncertainty.

Multicultural Association of Edmonds received $5,800 to support their Lunar New Year festival planned for Feb. 28, 2026, celebrating the Year of the Horse. The organization amplifies Edmonds’ diverse cultures through two main annual events, with the Lunar New Year celebration specifically sharing Asian American community traditions and fostering cross-cultural connections. The festival will feature performances by Seattle’s Massive Monkees hip-hop dance group and traditional Lion Dance, creating opportunities for community members to experience and celebrate diverse cultural expressions.

Project Girl Mentoring received $20,000 to support their Immersion Lab after-school and summer program, which serves 250 young women mentees within the Edmonds School District boundary. Led by a 100% BIPOC and female team, the organization addresses racial and gender-specific disparities facing young women of color by providing life skills, coping mechanisms, and goal-setting tools to overcome systemic barriers. The year-round, free program operates four days a week, with expanded summer hours, offering safety and stability through classes that build social and emotional resilience for girls of color aged 11-18 from the Edmonds and Lynnwood areas. Participants develop compassionate listening skills, health advocacy abilities, self-respect, and sustained confidence while finding community connections that help them navigate disproportional challenges and unrealistic standards.

Washington Family Engagement received $5,000 to support its Guiding Good Choices program, which offers free six-week courses to parents in South Snohomish County, providing them with tools to build lasting relationships with their children and reduce the risks of drug use and related problems. The organization empowers communities of color to advocate for systemic change at the local, regional, and state levels. It plans to serve 10 families through three cohorts, offered in both Spanish and English.