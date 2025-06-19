Holy Rosary’s famous basketball veterans show up for the big game and each other

Once upon a time, eight Edmonds boys broke a record, drew a line in the sand, dropped the mic, became the stuff of legend and in doing so cemented a 40-year friendship, unbreakable by distance or family. It ultimately prepared them for the challenge of a lifetime — the event scheduled on June 12, 2025 at the Edmonds Holy Rosary gym.

The team is the Holy Rosary School Rams sixth grade basketball team of 1988, which entered the Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) Greater Seattle League sixth-grade All City Tournament as the no. 1 seed in the North Division and – in a nailbiter – defeated Saint Therese for the first-ever Holy Rosary City Championship.

“It was a pretty special group,” said team member Travis Stojkovic. “At Holy Rosary, a parish school, you are in the same class with the same 30 kids for first through eighth grade.”

All the kids were all close, Stojkovic said. The boys basketball team of eight grew closer, became best friends on and off the court, racking up wins and making memories.

Then came high school. Players went their different ways – some to Archbishop Murphy and other Edmonds-Woodway – but they stayed close and played pick-up basketball in the Holy Rosary gym most weeks.

“Mary opened it up for us,” Stojkovic said, referring to Mary Hupf who ran Holy Rosary for decades and was also Ryan’s Hupf’s mom. Stojkovic tells the story of the time the high schoolers brought beer into the gym, which was, of course, against the rules. They got caught and had to do community service which was, also of course, coaching the first-grade basketball team. “We did it for years. It was fun,” Stojkovic said.

He credits Holy Rosary School for creating a close-knit environment. “We are loyal and look out for each other. We never left each other’s side,” Stojkovic said.

The boys have grown up and have families of their own now. Five team members still live in Edmonds, go camping and talk weekly. They even reenacted their classic photo on the 25th anniversary.

So it seemed natural to have the team get back together for Holy Rosary’s 60th anniversary event June 12, when the school would hoist their legendary banner and, in a twist, propose the veterans take on the current eighth-grade boys basketball team in a battle for the (old) ages and the Holy Rosary fundraiser.

Of course, they said yes

“The text went out at 5:52 p.m. on a Sunday night. By 6 p.m. everyone was in,” said Coach Kelly Fahey. Practice started in March and was a little tough on the old bodies. Stojkovic pulled his calf muscle early on, but mostly recovered.

They practiced often (and then went to Rory’s).

On June 12, six of the original eight players took the court to show those youngsters the what-for.

“During warm ups, we thought they were going to beat us. They were shooting the lights out of the ball,” Fahey said.

“But we went full mental guerilla warfare on them,” the coach said. Translation: they stayed put in a zone defense and just waited for the youngsters to shoot. “We made them nervous,” Fahey said. The veterans played their hearts out. (It helped that John Kenney (#22) is a dentist and brought a portable oxygen tank.)

Luke Stoeck (#54) pulled a hamstring in the third quarter, but powered through. Stojkovic played hard. Justin Boyd (#30) went down. Would they be able to keep a full team on the court? Yes.

In the end, the veterans beat the youngsters 31-17. “Now that I look at the picture, I guess we did have a height advantage,” Fahey allowed.

“I talk about the best moments in my life,” Fahey said. “The day I married my wife. The day my children were born and the day we won the championship. It’s not the actual day. It’s the moment that starts everything. That championship started our 40-year relationship. What a blessing to be involved.”

The celebrations continued off court with the families, just like they always do.