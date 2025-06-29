House of Wisdom students and tutors of the month for June 2025

The My Neighborhood News Network has launched a partnership with the House of Wisdom, a Lynnwood-based nonprofit supporting immigrant students. Monthly, we will be featuring students and tutors in the House of Wisdom program. The goal is to showcase local youth and their aspirations for the future.

You can learn more about the House of Wisdom in our previous story here.

Students of the month

Ian

Ian is a seventh grader who has attended the House of Wisdom for over two years. At school, he enjoys playing football. When Ian grows up he would like to be a veterinarian. He has been one of our most dedicated students throughout the time he has attended the House of Wisdom, and we look forward to seeing what he does in the future.

Luis

Luis is a Shoreline Community College student who has been attending the House of Wisdom since last Autumn and has shown a great curiosity for learning in that time. He attends class sessions with his brother Jacob. Luis recently decided that he would like to pursue a degree in marine biology at the University of Washington.

Tutors of the month

Hannah

Hannah is an educational studies major at the University of Washington and works full time. She hopes to one day be a math teacher. Outside school, she enjoys spending time with her friends. Hannah has been tutoring for the House of Wisdom since Winter and has shown great dedication to all students she has worked with.

Anna

Anna is a first generation Latine student at the University of Washington. She is ursuing her bachelor’s in early childhood and family studies, with the goal of teaching multilingual children in schools. In the future, Anna would also like to pursue her master’s to open a new school for multicultural, multilingual youth and families. She has made the UW Dean’s list, and is an executive member of the school’s Wellness With Latinas organization. Outside of school, she stays active through the gym, playing volleyball and tennis. Anna enjoys baking and camping with her family.