How would an Edmonds levy lid lift affect your tax bill? Try our calculator

Wondering how a City of Edmonds levy lid lift would hit your tax bill? Try our calculator!
As discussion ramps up over how to address a $13 million budget gap, the city is considering making further cuts by eliminating staff, trimming programs and services. It is also looking for new sources of revenue – including asking voters to approve additional property taxes via a levy lift.
It appears all but certain that the Nov. 4 general election will include such a measure. How much the city would ask is uncertain at this time, but based on statements from city hall it would likely be about $6 million, possibly more.
To help voters understand the impact of a levy lift on their property tax bill, My Edmonds News has developed a tool that puts the levy lift in context with the rest of your tax bill (this is similar to the tool we developed during the debate leading up to the vote on whether Edmonds should annex to the Regional Fire Authority).
What this calculator does:
It provides a snapshot of your current 2025 tax breakdown and allows you to enter a dollar figure to be raised via a levy lift. It then provides numbers for both scenarios – with and without a levy lift – allowing you to compare how the levy lift would affect your tax bill. Note that the rates built into the calculator run to 11 decimal places, but for clarity it displays these rounded to two decimal places.
What this calculator does not do:
It does not predict the precise impact on your 2026 tax bill. The calculator uses 2025 tax rates and assessed values – the most recent available — and both are subject to change in 2026. The county assessor updates property assessed values annually, the RFA updates its benefit charge and assessment annually, and Gov. Bob Ferguson recently signed into law major tax legislation, which will take effect in 2026.
Note that Edmonds was not paying RFA taxes in 2025. But because property owners will begin paying these in 2026, we have included in the calculator the 2025 RFA benefit charges and tax rates charged to property owners in jurisdictions already part of the RFA.
How to use the calculator:
All fields in blue are editable by you, the user.
1) Enter your 2025 assessed value in the blue field at the top. Find your assessed value on your property tax statement or by searching under your parcel number or street address on the Snohomish County Assessors website to access your Property Account Summary page. Also on the Account Summary page is a breakdown of your current taxes indicating tax rates and the amount you pay (about halfway down the page).
2) Port District: Not all Edmonds taxpayers live within the Edmonds Port District (see a map of the Edmonds Port District here). If you live in a part of Edmonds that is not in the port district, put a zero in the port tax rate fields (indicated in blue) to remove these from your calculations.
3) RFA Benefit Charge: The RFA sets benefit charges annually. They are calculated based on national standards, building square footage and use category (e.g., residential or commercial). By law, the aggregate benefit charge revenue may not exceed 60% of SCF’s operating budget; for 2025 the charges are set at 7.1% of the operating budget. But this could change in future years.
For residential homes including condos, the charge is calculated on the square footage taken from the county tax rolls. The current (2025) residential benefit charges for some typical home sizes are as follows:
- 1,500 sq foot home: $60.96
- 2,000 sq foot home: $70.39
- 2,500 sq foot home: $78.70
- 3,000 sq foot home: $86.21
As a placeholder in our calculator, we are using $78.70 – the benefit charge for a 2,500-square-foot home. Our readers who live in smaller or larger homes have the option to enter a different benefit charge in the blue fillable field. Be aware that your actual benefit charge could be different.
More details about the benefit charge and how it is determined are available on the RFA/SCF website here.
4) Levy Lift Amount: Enter the amount that the city would raise via a levy lift in the levy lift calculator section toward the bottom. We have put $0.00 in the “amount you want to raise” field as a placeholder and leave it to the user to fill in the amount they think the city will request to meet its budget needs.
Note that the city’s 2025-2026 budget documents suggest that it hopes to raise $6 million from a levy, so you might begin your calculations by entering $6 million in this field.
The lines below this field will calculate a) the rate required to raise this amount citywide (based on Edmonds’ total 2025 assessed valuation as reported by the county assessor of $15,996,864,784), and b) the impact on your personal tax bill based on the assessed valuation you enter at the top of the calculator.
Note that should the levy lift fail, the City of Edmonds is authorized by law to raise taxes by no more than 1% without a vote of the people (this limit was imposed by Initiative 747 approved by voters in 2001 and codified in RCW 84.55.0101). Should the lift proposal fail and Edmonds chooses to exercise this option, the tax rate would increase from the current 0.72458071731 to 0.73182652448 per $,1000 AV. Applied to Edmonds total AV of $15,996,864,784, this would generate an additional $117,373.85 for the city.
Thanks Larry for this tool. (It still stings to see that new price for fire/EMS service). I did the calculations for my house. But what the City still needs to tell me is how many years the new tax levy is valid for. Is this a stop gap tax until other taxes are raised so that property owners are not carrying largest share of the burden for solving this mess? Or is it for only 3-4 years? Does the city plan on hitting us up for a levy lift in 2025 to balance the 2026 budget, and then another one in a few years to pay for street maintenance? And a really big outstanding question for me is: will the city structure the levy lid lift so homeowners receiving the senior prop. tax exemption pay NONE of the new taxes?
Thanks Larry-MEN. You saved the city the cost of creating a competing calculator like they did for the SCF annexation vote. Your SCF calculator produced Very accurate data. The city calculator was cumbersome to use and did not provide the same degree of accuracy for all.
This new calculator also provides accurate estimates for the taxes we will pay in 2026 and allows us to estimate the impact of a fall levy lid lift using various values. Based on the current assessed value for Edmonds the current rate to raise $1m is $.0625/1000 (rounded). Larry used 11 decimal points! At $.0625/1000 a $1m property will pay $62.50 for each $1m of tax needed. $10m would be $625.
Using both the original MEN calculator (article has link) the current 2025 tax for someone in the port district would be $7111.80. The vote to join SCF will add $957.95 for a current total for 2026 of $8069.05.
With the new calculator the estimated increase tax for a $6m levy lid lift would be $375. The 2026 tax would be $8444.13 or an increase of $1332.33 over the 2025 taxes.
Thanks, MEN, for providing a link to the original calculator it helps us sort out the changes that have and will occur between 2025 taxes and what will be the taxes in 2026.
Edmonds residents need to look beyond these great attempts at precise calculations for what taxes will be in the near future and think about the scenarios the current decision makers are setting up for the future of where property taxation here will go. They have promoted and won a fire/ems system that will give you little to no control of costs over time and it is most likely RFA will continue it’s press for more manpower and more resources to the maximum. You will be funding that process, forever. The next Edmonds pressure point for much higher property taxation in the future is the planned but unfunded projects on the books (Unocal Marsh and Missing LInk). If these things happen it is quite possible you will be on the hook for undone petroleum clean up to make Marsh restoration even feasible and the Missing LInk will cost thousands, if not millions, more to complete than amounts being predicted now. The third leg of this property tax hidden time bomb is the neglected infrastructure repairs and code re-write that have been paid for in some cases but never done. This coming levy lift is just the starting round of the coming asks for increasing the costs of just living in Edmonds. It will soon be a place where only relatively rich people can live.
Mr Wright is pretty well on in his assessment.
Theresa, great question-your last one. Certainly it would make sense to integrate that segment of our population into the calculator for people who have already applied, and qualified. https://snohomishcountywa.gov/328/Property-Tax-Exemptions
And thank very much to Larry Vogel. This is the sort of public service [and services-no pun intended] journalism we can all benefit from. BTW, MEN means My Edmonds News? I might be late to that party. Shouldn’t that be spelled out the first time it is used in an article?
The length of a levy lift would definitely be included in anything presented to the public. Perhaps we could survey Snohomish County to see if other cities have done this. Or that could be asked of City Council-seems a reasonable ask for staff work.
Another thing Edmonds citizens might want to look at real carefully in terms of future costs is your current Mayor’s reorganization plans for city government. How does adding another layer of management make sense when you can’t afford the management you’ve already got? This Mayor with a carefully led and subservient city council just sold you on the “good idea” of doubling the cost of your fire/ems service in the space of one year and giving away your fire stations. Now he’s going to “charm” you and your city council into hiring someone to do his job for him. Now I’m also hearing (thru the grapevine) that some fairly serious talks about selling or leasing city assets to build more high density housing have been in the works for quite some time now; but not in any sort of transparent or open process that should be how such things come about. It’s easy to talk about “transparency” but being 100% true to it, not so much apparently.
Larry, thank you for putting this together. It’s incredibly helpful. A couple of questions came up as I was entering my data:
1) My Property Account Summary is showing the City of Edmonds tax rate at 1.00 instead of the .72 shown in the calculator. Does that vary by property? Otherwise, this was spot on.
2) The link to the Port District map isn’t working for me. Is there another way to verify if I’m within those zones or not?
Thanks again!
Hi Kat and thanks for your questions and your kind words!
1) For 2025, Edmonds was collecting for both its own regular levy (0.72458071731 per $1000 assessed valuation) and the Emergency Medical Services levy (0.27700910583 per $1000 assessed valuation) for a combined rate of 1.00158982314 per $1000 assessed valuation. Because we voted to become part of the RFA, the EMS cost now shifts to the RFA and is rolled into their regular levy rate, which Edmonds property owners will begin paying in January. With Edmonds no longer covering this cost – or collecting for it – its 2026 rate is reduced by that amount. Note that we’ve baked in these rates out to 11 decimal places in the calculator, but for clarity are showing them rounded to two decimal places on your screen.
2) For the Port District Map, try this: https://tinyurl.com/Edmonds-Port-District-Map
Thanks again! –LV
Thank you Larry Vogel. This is a big help to citizens and a great service to the community during a very uncertain time in this city.
