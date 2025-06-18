In Days Gone By: Former Mayor Harve Harrison’s home on the move

Harve Harrison served the City of Edmonds as mayor from 1967-1983, the longest consecutive-term mayor in Edmonds history. At the beginning of his term, the mayor’s position was only a part-time job. But Harrison had a vision for cleaning up the Edmonds downtown area. With the help of Al Kincaid, president of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, investor and builder J. Ward Phillips and other business leaders, Harrison was instrumental in rejuvenating Edmonds in the 1970s. A few years after the beginning of his tenure, his mayoral position was upgraded to a full-time job.

Harrison was described as a quiet but effective leader who was committed to the Edmonds community and the town’s quality of life. He was instrumental in the development of the Emerald Hills area, along with many of our city parks and the city’s waterfront. To learn more about Harve Harrison, you can read a tribute published by My Edmonds News in 2016.

A brief history of the Harrison Home at 210 Sunset Avenue

When Harve Harrison retired, he had just finished building a new home on Sunset Ave between Bell and Edmonds Streets. The house consisted of two stories and a full furnished basement for approximately 3,400 square feet of living space, plus a 600-square-foot detached garage.

Over the next three decades, this was the home of the Harrison family and according to longtime residents it was the site of numerous neighborhood gatherings, parties as well as meetings.

Author’s note: I have been told that there are numerous stories about the house and occurrences there, which might be the basis for a follow-on article in the future.

The residence was owned by Harrison and his wife until 2016, the year that Harve Harrison died. The ownership of the home was then transferred to their daughter Cornelia Birkland. In 2023, Birkland sold the home to Jerry Masters, who had lived next door since 2017.

Plans and initial preparation for the house’s future

Jerry Master plans to build a new home on the lot where the Harrison home sits, but he did not want to demolish the home and have tons of debris and refuse go to a landfill, nor did he want the demolition to cause major interruptions for his neighbors.

Over the past two years, Master investigated options for donating the house to a worthy cause. He discovered that moving the house across land would cause major interruptions and also be very expensive. In the end, he decided to work with the nonprofit House Donation Group and Nickel Brothers to raise the house up and transfer it by truck and then barge to a new site in Poulsbo. There, the building will serve as a new home for those in need.

Current status of move preparation

Nickel Brothers’ crew have been working for a couple of weeks preparing the house for its eventual transport. Here are a few photos of the progress to date.

On Wednesday June 18, as I understand it, two large motors will be positioned at the northwest and southeast corners of the house. The motors will then drive wheels, which will “spin” the structure. The house will be rotated 90 degrees so that the ends of the house will point east and west.

The planned move

To minimize disruption, Jerry Masters has coordinated with local authorities and the movers to move the house after all the trains and ferries have stopped running on the evening of Friday, June 27 and into the early morning of June 28. It’s my understanding that the house, which will have been rotated, will be carefully slid down from its current location onto a waiting truck and secured for transport to a barge near Beach Place on Puget Sound.

The next step will be to transport the Harrison house to Poulsbo via the barge, and then transported by truck to its new home.

In reflection: As a history writer I had heard of Harve Harrison and his many accomplishments as mayor, but I didn’t know much about his home or his life after he retired. After learning a little more about his and the house’s history, I am confident that he will be extremely pleased with his home’s future.

After talking with Jerry Masters and seeing the thoughtful and caring plans he and House Donation Group have put into place to save the home, eliminate the massive debris and refuse dump into a landfill and to provide much needed housing, how could Mayor Harrison not be pleased?