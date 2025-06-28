In Days Gone By: Former Mayor Harve Harrison’s house heading to new life

As we reported in our June 17, 2025 article HERE, the house built by former Edmonds Mayor Harve Harrison at 210 Sunset Ave was being moved to Poulso, where it will provide a new home for individuals in need.

Rotating and preparing the house for the move

In the days after that initial article was published, Nickel Bros’ workmen positioned sets of wheels under each corner of the house and then elevated the house via hydraulic jacks.

Once the house was elevated, the wheels were slowly turned and driven across timbers using remote controls to rotate the house.

Over a three-hour period, the workers continued slowly rotating the house so that the ends of the house were facing east and west.

The wheels rolled across large boards that the workmen put in place to support and keep the house level while it was rotated.

After the house was fully rotated, support columns were repositioned under the house and the large set of wheels removed. The next move was scheduled for the night of June 27 and early morning of June 28.

As illustrated on the map, the plan called for the house to be pulled down the embankment on the back of a truck and then slowly transported south on Sunset to Main Street. The truck was then to turn right onto Main Street down to Railroad Avenue, in front of the Edmonds Ferry on-ramp, and then turn south to Beach Place.

Upon arrival at Beach Place, the truck was to back in and later proceed down to the beach once there was a higher tide, where the house would be loaded onto a waiting barge for transport to Poulsbo early the next morning.

But the move was not without its known challenges.

House movement begins June 27

The moving process was scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. Friday, June 27. In preparation for the move on city streets, utility and cable lines and other obstructions needed to be taken down for a couple of hours while the house moved through that area.

At 10 p.m., Nickel Bros’ trucks arrived with the necessary equipment to move the house. A few of their workers had been busy on the embankment removing all vegetation that could have impeded the movement of the house. A truck carrying three large metal ramps and support timbers was first offloaded. The three metal ramps were laid upward onto the bank.

Once the ramps were in place and secured, a Nickel Bros truck backed up the ramp and was attached to the support beam in front. The truck at that point functioned as a “fifth wheel,” which would pull the house down the ramps and onward to its destination.

At this juncture, the movement was stalled for approximately 25 minutes due to a combination of ferry traffic loading and unloading, two scheduled Burlington Northern freight trains needing to pass, and buses departing from the Community Transit lot.

It was also understood and planned for that the truck and house would have to transverse a tricky gauntlet of obstacles on Main Street as it headed west toward Railroad Ave.

The gauntlet consisted of 3-foot-high flexible rubber “candles” in the middle of the street, which are used to direct ferry traffic, and the two railroad warning light standards that protrude over Main Street on both sides of the railroad tracks.

Main Street’s two lanes each way were too narrow for the truck and house to navigate, and the house was too high to go underneath the railroad warning lights.

However, once the truck had cleared the gauntlet there was no room for it to turn around. So the truck was driven northward toward Brackett’s Landing, where it was straightened and positioned so that it could be backed down (southward) towards Beach Place.

Over the next hour, the truck slowly backed down Railroad Ave approximately three-quarters of a mile to Beach Place. The truck and house were then backed onto Beach Place and parked at approximately 1 a.m. The remainder of the move had to wait until the tide had risen before the house could be loaded onto the barge.

Morning of the 28th

During the early morning hours, the Nickel Brothers’ crew had been reloading the equipment at the original site and moving it down to Beach Street. While waiting for the tide to rise, they had assembled a ramp next to the bulkhead by which the truck would be loaded on the barge.

The first sight of the barge and supporting tugboats appeared at 4:30 a.m. As the barge approached the beach, you could see it already had two structures on it plus a huge ramp that would be lowered onto the walls of the bulkhead, connecting with the ramp built by Nickel Brothers’ crew members.

As the barge’s ramp was being lowered, the ground crew had laid out sheets of plywood and other support timbers, which the truck and house were to be backed over and up onto the barge. Additionally, Nickel Bros drove a couple of trucks onto the barge before the house movement began.

As the loading process was midway onto the barge, the lawn sprinkler system went off and dampened all the plywood and support timbers that the truck was to roll across. The dampness caused the truck’s tires to lose traction and cause potential slippage problems.

To ensure safety, Nichols Bros positioned a truck that was already on the barge into place, so that a cable on the back of the truck could be attached to the frame under the house and it would help pull the truck onto the barge.

Thanks goes to Jeff McCord of Nickel Bros for his help in understanding the moving processes and materials being used. Also, thanks to Larry Vogel for providing the Google map and route outline in the article.

Here’s a time-lapse video of the move, with photos by Ann P. McMahon and Tim McMahon: