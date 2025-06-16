Introducing our ‘What’s Happening This Weekend’ newsletter — launching Wednesday!

Here’s good news for those My Neighborhood News Network readers who are looking for weekend events. Starting this Wednesday, June 18 we will launch our weekly What’s Happening This Weekend newsletter — a roundup of Thursday-Sunday activities in Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and nearby communities.

Please note that this weekly newsletter will be sent each Wednesday via email to all those receiving the My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today daily newsletters. You can unsubscribe at anytime.

Thanks to our inaugural What’s Happening This Weekend newsletter sponsor, Alfi Real Estate.