June 3 Edmonds City Council meeting covers budgets, levies, housing and more

The Edmonds City Council meeting had a packed agenda Tuesday, June 3: the Transportation Improvement Plan, middle housing, design standards, and the 2026 budget and possible levy lid lift.

Budget discussion

The budget discussion began with Council President Neil Tibbott. He proposed a resolution to formally enter into the record what Edmonds budget cuts will be in 2026 if the city does not find additional revenue. The resolution included the detailed project and program lists that each city department director created, refined and shared with the public and council in the last several weeks.

“It is a complete resolution, but it lacks the emotion behind what we’ve heard [about budget cuts],” Tibbott acknowledged. “It separates these impacts from future levy discussions.”

Edmonds faces an $8 million deficit in the 2026 budget. The deficit includes repayment of $6 million in interfund loans and an additional $2 million in cuts ordered by the council.

“No matter what happens with the levy, we can’t wait” until after the Nov. 4 general election to have these detailed lists, said Councilmember Vivian Olson. “Nov. 5 is too late” to have these discussions.

Councilmember Will Chen moved to add to the resolution the proposed revenue-generating idea list from the council’s all-day retreat May 9. That was defeated 5-2. “We don’t want to give the false impression that these [ideas] will work,” said Councilmember Susan Paine in opposing the motion.

“These ideas are good, and we will move forward with some, but we can’t do them overnight,” Olson added. “They require investment and a longer flight path.” Paine made a motion to move street maintenance up higher in the list of priorities in the resolution documents. The motion passed.

The resolution to formally document the proposed list of cuts passed 6-1 with Councilmember Michelle Dotsch voting no. She said she felt the list was premature when all options had not been explored.

Proposed levy lid lift

Mayor Mike Rosen moved on to the proposed levy lid lift. “This is the Council’s decision. I am bringing data points for your consideration,” said Rosen.

The levy lid lift proposal is yet to be determined, although Rosen offered some options, noting the amount will be tied to specific projects and programs. Council must decide by Aug. 5 whether to place a levy on the Nov. 4 ballot.

The proposed levy lid lift amount centers on three scenarios:

– Scenario 1: A $6 million levy lid lift, which ensures the city can pay back $6 million in interfund loans and also continues with $2 million in existing cuts, meaning that city services would remain at the existing lower level.

– Scenario 2: Based on the assumption a levy does not pass and the Council makes $8 million in cuts to repay the loan, along with the previous $2 million in reductions.

– Scenario 3: A larger levy lid lift based on three data points:

– Community priorities and input.

– The per-capita expenses of comparable cities.

– A staff analysis of the funding needed to provide key city services and also address city maintenance backlogs. Some examples of programs and people in this analysis included parking enforcement, a grants manager, increased maintenance and work backlog at Yost Park, more responsive permit review and inspection and sidewalk expansion.

Scenario 3 would also include other revenue-generating ideas for 2026-2027, ranging from a law enforcement and criminal justice sales tax to increased pet licensing fees to paid parking.

Based on these data points under Scenario 3, Rosen is proposing a $19,347,368 levy lid lift. This would be an annual property tax increase of $1,016 or $84.68 per month based on an average Edmonds home, he said.

Councilmembers found the numbers sobering. Councilmember Jenna Nand questioned whether any of the scenarios were realistic because of the “gargantuan number” involved. “Brier recently rejected a public safety levy lid lift. Everett had a [public safety and essential services] levy lift in 2024 and it also failed,” she said.

Paine countered that there is value to maintaining existing city programs. “If we lose it [a program], we lose it for years,” she said.

Olson made a motion to ask the chair of the city’s Economic Development Commission to start work immediately to explore options for paid parking, a business and occupation tax and increased business fees. That motion failed.

Rosen agreed the information was a “lot to digest” and that Tuesday’s report was “just the beginning of the conversation.” You can the mayor’s complete presentation is here.

The council will meet remotely Thursday, June 5 in a 75-minute session for more discussion. You can watch the meeting via Zoom at zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782.The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261. For members of the public who can’t access the virtual meeting using a personal device, a monitor is provided at the City Council conference room at 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. You can see the complete agenda here.

Neighborhood centers and hubs interim ordinance extension

Interim Planning and Development Director Mike Clugston requested a 60-day extension of the city’s interim ordinance related neighborhood centers and hubs. Staff has been focused on the city’s middle housing development code — a process that must be completed by the end of the month — and would not make the July 21 deadline for approving a permanent ordinance, he said.

A public hearing on the requested extension is scheduled for the June 24 council meeting with proposed adoption July 1. Assuming council approves the extension, Clugston said the permanent neighborhood centers and hubs ordinance would be ready in mid-August.

Middle housing development code

Council had an opportunity to ask questions about the middle housing development code prior to the council’s June 10 public hearing on the topic.

Council President Neil Tibbott proposed an amendment for 35% lot coverage — the minimum required by the state — which is lower than the 45% the Edmonds Planning Board had recommended. The amendment passed 4-3, with Councilmembers Tibbott, Olsen, Dotsch and Will Chen voting in favor. He also proposed that triplexes replace fourplexes as a housing type, but that amendment failed 2-5 (Olsen and Tibbott voting for). Councilmembers who argued against the amendment said they appreciated the affordability component of fourplexes.

Councilmember Olson proposed an increase in setbacks for ADUs. Council approved that amendment 4-3.

A public hearing on the middle housing development code is scheduled for the June 10 council meeting, with proposed adoption June 24.

Design review code update

Senior Planner Brad Shipley and Mike Clugston took questions on the proposed revisions to the city’s design review code. The code revisions are required under HB 1293, passed by the state Legislature in 2023. They are aimed at streamlining local design review processes and reducing permitting delays. The bill requires cities to ensure design review standards are clear, objective and focused only on the exterior design of buildings. They also require that projects be reviewed through a consolidated project review process with no more than one public meeting.

Councilmember Nand noted that each of Edmonds’ neighborhoods is unique and she would like to see neighborhood design standards that “lay these out for future development.”

Clugston replied that work would fall to the city’s Architectural Design Board (ADB). “We want the board to create policies and standards in these zones and leave the administrative approvals to staff,” he said.

Councilmember Dotsch proposed an amendment to involve the ADB in all design work in the city’s business district and neighborhod centers and hubs. The amendment failed 3-4.

The design review code is scheduled to be adopted later this month.

Transportation Improvement Plan public hearing

The City Transportation Engineer Bertrand Hauss delivered an update to the city’s six-year Transportation Improvement Plan.

Current projects include paving 3.4 lane miles around Edmonds, paving Main Street between 6th and 8th Avenues, pedestrian safety improvements at Main Street and 5th Avenue, and installation of speed signs in target areas. The presentation, which you can see here, includes bicycle and pedestrian maps and shows their current condition.

“Our projects are spread out all over the city,” Hauss said.

Edmonds resident Frank Leonetti commented on the plan, asking Edmonds to consider “more pedestrian safety improvements on Walnut Street between 6th and 7th Avenues. There is no sidewalk and people use Walnut as a thoroughfare,” he said.

The Council is scheduled to approve the Transportation Improvement Plan June 10.

Other Council action

Mayor Rosen read a proclamation marking June 2025 as LGBTQ+ Pride month. Rowen Soiset, director of Edmonds Pride, invited all Edmonds residents to the Edmonds Pride Festival celebration from 2-6 p.m. June 28 at the Edmonds Civic Playfield.