Letter to the editor: Viewing trees as an ally, not an obstacle

Editor:

There’s a public hearing Tuesday by the Edmonds City Council for an ordinance protecting landmark trees. It’s more than just policy – it takes the temperature of Edmonds’ mood towards conservation. We talk about environmentalism, but will we walk the walk?

My own backyard is home to a giant cedar — 100 inches around. It blocks what would be a pretty epic view. The only detached ADU that can coexist with it is a Fisher Price playhouse. That cedar also absorbs Co2, filters pollutants, cools our summers and manages stormwater. Its roots took hold before I was born, and its life will hopefully extend beyond mine to shade generations I’ll never meet.

Urban tree conservation is a powerful gift we all can give, whether through advocacy or choosing to preserve trees on our own land. Property rights and environmentalism doesn’t have to be at odds. Tree codes should set clear standards that homeowners and developers can respect, while also protecting landmark trees and incentivizing site planning around those trees. Talking about trees as our ally rather than an obstacle to be rid of could go a long way towards reframing the conversation.

Chelsea Rudd

Edmonds