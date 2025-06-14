Like father, like son: 10-year-old making his mark in shot put

While at Bishop Blanchet High School in the late 1990s, Tony Monica enjoyed a stellar athletic career, winning three Metro League shot put and two Metro League discus titles in addition to qualifying multiple times for WIAA state track and field meets.

Now a husband and father, Tony’s days of competitive throwing are over. But he is enjoying another Fathers’ Day weekend this year watching the mounting success of his son Vincent, who has begun to carry on the Monica name in shot put circles.

As with most 10-year-old boys, Vincent Monica likes video games, swimming, playing outside with friends and going camping with his family. But the Terrace Park fifth grader, under the coaching of his father, is now standing out among his peers as an elite shot putter in the under-11 age group.

Monica is ranked among the top 10-year-old shot putters in the nation, much to the delight of his father.

“Watching Vincent’s journey in just over a year, from throwing in the backyard to now ranking 11th in the nation for his age group, has been incredible,” Tony said. “His dedication and hard work make me extremely proud.”

And what makes Vincent’s rise in shot put rankings more sweet for Tony is the reason why his son has taken up the sport. “The reason I am doing it is because my dad did it and I’m inspired to do what my dad did,” Vincent said.

Tony didn’t start training Vincent in shot put and discus throwing until last year, when he felt his then-9-year-old had reached a physical form that was right for beginning the sport.

“I’ve always had the aspiration of teaching him,” Tony said. “This was something I loved in high school. I was a Metro champion multiple years in shot put and discus, so having a son who is a big kid, I felt this was the time to start teaching him. And he’s taken the reins very well.”

Tony’s father, Denis Monica (who was a high school student athlete in his own right, playing football at Seattle’s Lincoln High School), jumped in to help with the development of Vincent into a track and field early standout.

“Grandpa got him his first shot put,” Tony continued. “So that started the whole thing. My dad and I were on the same page, that this is the time to start teaching him.”

Tony and Denis saw the potential of Vincent from the beginning, as did Vincent himself. “I thought I could do very good and I did,” Vincent said of his early days throwing the shot last year. “I started out very good for my age; 21 feet when I started throwing in the backyard.”

And what does Vincent attribute to his shot-put ability to? “Genetics,” he answered confidently.

His build is certainly helpful in handling the 6-lb. shot put, standard for the U-11 age group in AAU and USATF competition (shot put weights rise with age level, reaching 12 lbs. in high school, 16 lbs. in college and beyond). Tony lists Vincent’s height and weight at 5 feet and 122 pounds; average for 10-year-old boys in this country is 4 1/2 feet and 70 pounds.

While size counts for something, Vincent’s desire to become proficient in the sport is apparent with his training habits. The Monica family has set up a home gym in the garage for weight training and practicing footwork, and he regularly competes at local meets. Vincent is scheduled to be at four meets this month before he and his family fly to Reno for the AAU West Coast National Championships that begin June 26.

Recently Vincent set a personal record with a shot put throw of 33-10, good enough that if he duplicates that mark at the West Coast Nationals it would likely land him on the medal podium stand. But Vincent has his sights set on even more.

“In Reno, which I’m going to in a few weeks, my goal is to throw 35-6 — and I basically hit that in practice a few weeks ago — and to place first,” Vincent said.

Later this summer, Vincent, Tony and the Monica family will head to Houston for the AAU Junior Olympics scheduled for July 26 through Aug. 2. Making two long trips to compete in big AAU youth track and field meets over the next few weeks has Vincent jumping with anticipation.

“I’m going to be very anxious and so ready as well,” Vincent said.

Vincent’s rapid rise in the shot put has also attracted the attention of one track and field equipment brand, Gill Athletics. A sponsorship partnership between the Monicas and Gill provides Vincent with gear and equipment at a 50% savings in exchange for tagging Gill Athletics in online posts about Vincent’s meet results. Tony called the arrangement “a rare honor for an athlete his age.”

After completing sixth grade at Terrace Park School, where he will return this fall, Vincent will head to Brier Terrace Middle School to add school track meets to his current club meet schedule. Then most likely on to Mountlake Terrace High School to compete each spring as a Hawk.

But Vincent has aspirations well beyond middle and high school competition. “I want to go to the Olympics and be a gold medalist,” he said.

For Tony, having a 10-year-old son who has already found love and success in a sport he himself enjoyed when younger is rewarding.

“With this talent and drive, the possibilities ahead are endless,” Tony said of Vincent. “I’m excited for the opportunities that will help shape his future.”

“There’s no doubt that moments like these make a father proud,” Tony added.





