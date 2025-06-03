Longtime City Engineer Rob English leaving for Kirkland job

After nearly 17 years, Edmonds City Engineer Rob English is moving on. But he is leaving with good memories of his work on many city projects, and praise for his dedicated co-workers in the city’s engineering division.

“I’ll miss the great people here at the city,” said English, whose last day was Monday. He starts April 16 as the capital division manager for the City of Kirkland.

The 56-year-old English was lauded at last week’s city council meeting, with councilmembers and staff thanking him for his efforts. “I have so much confidence in you, and it means so much, you know, as a councilmember, to be able to rely on the opinions of our staff,” Councilmember Vivian Olson said. “This is a great loss to the city, so thank you for all the years. We will miss you.”

“Thank you so much for all you’ve done,” said Councilmember Michelle Dotsch. “You’ve always been very responsive, and [it has] really always resulted in excellent work for our city. And I know you care and are very passionate.”

Acting Public Works Director Phil Williams added: “I just want to say personally, how much I have appreciated working with Rob. He is as steady and as true and as honest as they come.”

Among the work English says he is most proud of during his time in Edmonds is the Main Street project that created wider sidewalks between 5th and 6th Avenues downtown. “Seeing the restaurants along that stretch being able to use that for outside dining is gratifying,” he said.

Another project is the Highway 99 revitalization effort on the Edmonds section of Highway 99, which installed landscaped medians in the center to address traffic accidents associated with existing left-turn lanes. “That’s a really big benefit,” he said.

And finally, there’s the intersection work at 76th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest and the construction of the Five Corners roundabout — both aimed at improving traffic flow and safety.

And while those projects were visible, they often involved invisible underground work related to utility maintenance and replacement, “which are just as important,” English said. “The city is in a great place from a utility aspect,” he said.

He also praised the work of his team in securing transportation grants for Edmonds, thanks to the leadership of City Transportation Engineer Bertrand Haus. “With Bertrand leading the charge on that, we’ve had success in bringing additional funding to the city,” he said.

Finally, English said he proud of his efforts as co-chair of the Snohomish County Infrastructure Coordination Committee. The body represents Snohomish County cities on transportation issues that come before the Puget Sound Regional Council.

A California native, English worked for the City of Fresno and Caltrans before moved to Washington to become city engineer in Kenmore. He started as Edmonds city engineer in 2008 under Mayor Gary Haakenson and has since worked for four more mayors. He and his wife have three adult children.