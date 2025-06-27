Lynnwood QFC Store Manager Mafi Vasquez honored nationally as top woman in grocery

Mafi Vasquez, store manager of the Lynnwood QFC at 7500 196th St. S.W., has been nationally recognized by Progressive Grocer magazine as a TWIG (Top Women in Grocery) honoree for Store Manager of the Year.

Vasquez is being recognized for her outstanding leadership, deep community involvement, and unwavering commitment to her team of 83 associates, QFC said in a news release announcing her honor. According to Progressive Grocer, Vasquez “led her store to surpass its turnover goal and was an integral part of the assistant store leader training program; her store scored above 85% on holiday tours and surprise visits, metrics that also reflected her unwavering drive for excellence.”

TWIG is one of the most prestigious awards programs in the North American grocery industry, celebrating the accomplishments of women who lead, inspire and drive progress across food retail, wholesale and supply chain organizations, the news release said.

Vasquez’s journey into grocery leadership is anything but traditional, QFC said. Born and raised in Peru, she originally studied nursing before following her brother to the U.S., where she began working at QFC. What started as a job in a new country quickly turned into a fulfilling career — one where she found the same purpose as she had in health care: helping people.

“Mafi Vasquez represents the very best of QFC. Her journey, resilience, and heart for people embody what leadership looks like in our stores every day,” said QFC President Brent Stewart. “She leads with compassion, inspires her team and makes a lasting impact on her community. We’re incredibly proud to see her recognized as a Top Woman in Grocery — this honor is so well-deserved.”

Vasquez is known for cultivating a family-like atmosphere among her associates and customers alike, QFC said. She has led one of QFC’s largest-ever turkey donations, encouraged participation in Food Lifeline packing events and championing QFC’s Holiday Hunger Program, where her store consistently ranks among the top sellers of $10 food donation bags benefiting local food banks.

This recognition by Progressive Grocer is a testament to Vasquez's impact—not just as a QFC store manager, but as a community leader, mentor, and role model in the grocery industry.