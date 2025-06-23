Lyon Creek fish barrier removal project along SR 104 begins June 30 in Lake Forest Park

Construction is set to begin on a fish barrier removal project along Lyon Creek where it passes beneath State Route 104/Ballinger Way Northeast in Lake Forest Park.

Beginning Monday, June 30, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will replace an existing culvert that prevents fish from passing with a 24-foot-wide concrete structure near the SR 104 intersection with 35th Avenue Northeast. The project also will improve habitat within Lyon Creek, which flows from Snohomish County into Lake Washington through Lake Forest Park.

The new culvert structure will open 7.5 miles of potential upstream habitat to Chinook, coho, steelhead, sockeye, sea-run cutthroat and resident trout.

Construction will happen up to seven days a week, with traffic control primarily occurring between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Crews will perform site work and utility upgrades before installing the new culvert beneath SR 104, which will require extended road closures.

The following closures are planned during different stages of the project:

– Overnight, single-lane closures on SR 104, 35th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 185th Street with flaggers alternating traffic in each direction.

– A five-day closure along Northeast 185th Street.

– At least one overnight closure along 35th Avenue Northeast near SR 104.

– A 35-day closure along SR 104/Ballinger Way.

The dates for each extended closure have not been finalized, although the 35-day closure on SR 104/Ballinger Way is tentatively planned to start in early September.

Signed detour routes will guide vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians around the road closures. Local access will be permitted during construction, although people will not be able to cross through the work zones.

King County Metro will relocate bus stops along SR 104/Ballinger Way during construction.

Johansen Construction Co. is the prime contractor for the $8.71 million project that, weather permitting, is expected to finish this fall. This work advances WSDOT’s efforts to comply with a U.S. District Court ruling requiring the agency to remove barriers to fish passage beneath state highways.