Reminder: McDonald McGarry Insurance to host annual shredding event and food drive June 21

McDonald McGarry Insurance will host its shredding event and food drive on Saturday, June 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

As in past years, McDonald McGarry will be partnering with Grange Insurance and LeMay Mobile Shredding to have a truck on site. You’ll be able to watch your documents being shredded in real time on the truck’s monitors. While the truck will be here until 1 p.m., it fills up quickly. Bring only four bags or boxes of your sensitive, personal documents to be shredded.

McDonald McGarry will be collecting food for people and pets to be donated to the Edmonds Food Bank. Bring some food or kibbles for people and animals in need. Cash donations are also welcomed. Over the years, this event has sent more than 10 trucks full of food and donations to the Edmonds Food Bank.

For more information, email info@mcdonaldmcgarry.com or call 425-774-3200.