Meadowdale HS Key Club members receive Kiwanis Club of Edmonds scholarships

Two graduating seniors from Meadowdale High School’s Key Club have been awarded $2,000 scholarships from the Kiwanis Club of Edmonds. Grace Shwaiki and Satee Gaim embody the core values of Key Club and the Kiwanis in leadership, character building, caring and inclusiveness, said Meadowdale Key Club advisor Jenae Kirby.
Grace Shwaiki plans to attend Cascadia College and study architecture. “Grace has contributed so much to our school and community,” Kirby said. “She has maintained a high GPA in all her courses. She leads the Key Club and the Yearbook. Grace volunteers at food banks and Washington Kids in Transition. She tutors after school at Meadowdale High School as well as at the elementary level.”
Satee Gaim plans to attend an institution of higher learning and study engineering. “Satee has been a strong leader in Key Club and the ASB (Associated Student Body),” Kirby said. “She has excelled academically at Meadowdale High School, taking AP courses and a dual high school/college program. She participates in her school and local community by tutoring, volunteering at Clothes for Kids, and teaching Sunday school.”
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.