Middle housing code adoption, centers and hubs public hearing: Packed agenda for Edmonds City Council June 24

After significant discussion during the past year, the Edmonds City Council is scheduled at its Tuesday, June 24 meeting to consider adopting a middle housing code update. It will also hold two public hearings: one on the interim ordinance for neighborhood centers and hubs and the other on a residential parking code update. And it is scheduled to continue its discussion about ways to address the city’s $13 million budget shortfall, including a possible levy lid lift in November along with revenue-generation ideas.

The middle housing code update is designed to ensure Edmonds’ compliance with HB 1110, state legislation that mandates cities increase the range of housing types permitted in single-family residential zones to include duplexes, triplexes or other multi-family dwellings.

The public hearing on the centers and hubs ordinance is designed to gather public input on the four new neighborhood centers and five new neighborhood hubs designated under the city’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan update to include small-scale multifamily housing and neighborhood commercial areas. These specific areas were chosen primarily because they have an existing multifamily or commercial use and are close to transit, the city said. The city council is scheduled to adopt a permanent ordinance by late August.

As for the residential parking code update, the council agenda memo notes that staff presented new parking mandates — required by state legislation — to the Edmonds Planning Board and City Council in May. “Neither group was in favor of adopting all of the elements of SB 5184 at this time,” the memo states. “However, given the shortage of affordable housing, senior housing and multifamily units generally, staff would like additional feedback from council on whether those three elements could be adopted with this residential parking code update.”

Other items on the council agenda for June 24 include:

– Reclassification of the city engineer position to deputy director of public works and utilities.

– Introduction of draft code revisions intended to assist staff in managing the city’s right-of-way.

– A proclamation of National Gun Violence Awareness Month

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. The meeting will also be streamed live on the council meeting webpage (where you can see the complete agenda), Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39. Or you can attend virtually via Zoom at zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or listen by phone: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.