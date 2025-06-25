Missing in Edmonds: Millie, the Australian shepherd

Have you seen Millie? The small Australian shepherd has been missing from Edmonds since June 22.
Mille’s humans live in Edmonds’ Westgate neighborhood, and they last saw her wearing a pink harness and a pink leash with flowers.
There have been recent sightings reported in the Edmonds Bowl as well as near Yost Park.
If you see Millie, call Ann at 425-273-4375.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.