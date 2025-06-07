More levy talk for council: Generating revenue, determining a dollar amount focus of Thursday meeting

Following up on Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen’s proposal for a $19.3 million levy lid lift in November, the Edmonds City Council spent 90 minutes Thursday talking about various options related to putting a levy before voters, along with ideas for revenue generation.

Edmonds faces an $8 million budget deficit in 2026, and the mayor during the June 3 council meeting shared three scenarios related to a proposed levy lid lift amount:

– Scenario 1: A $6 million levy lid lift, which ensures the city can pay back $6 million in interfund loans and also continues with $2 million in existing cuts, meaning that city services would remain at the existing lower level.

– Scenario 2: A larger levy lid lift based on three data points:

– Community priorities and input, including information generated by the Keep Edmonds Vibrant community group.

– The per-capita expenses of comparable cities.

– A staff analysis of the funding needed to provide key city services and also address city maintenance backlogs. Some examples of programs and people in this analysis included parking enforcement, a grants manager, increased maintenance and work backlog at Yost Park, more responsive permit review and inspection and sidewalk expansion.

–Scenario 3: Based on the assumption a levy does not pass and the Council makes $8 million in cuts to repay the loan, along with the previous $2 million in reductions.

During their special meeting on Thursday, the council focused on Scenario 2. Rosen started by reviewing the methodology used and also reminded the council of two items that weren’t included in the budget scenario being discussed: The $6 million payback of the interfund loan from the city’s utility fund, required over two years, and the replenishment of the city’s operational reserve fund. Current city policy requires a fund balance reserve of 16% of annual operating expenditures along with a contingent reserve fund of 4% — for a total of 20%.

Q&A on the mayor’s levy lift proposal

Councilmembers then began asking clarifying questions regarding the mayor’s proposal. Susan Paine asked why the mayor chose to include an estimated $5 million in revenue generation versus the $9 million included in the Keep Edmonds Vibrant (KEV) proposal. She also asked if there would be staff support available if the council chose to peg the revenue generation amount higher than Rosen’s $5 million.

“The difference between the $9 million and the $5 million, some of those were me maybe questioning some of the numbers,” Rosen said. For example, KEV anticipated $1.7 million could be generated in residential parking passes, and “I felt like that might be a bit high and optimistic,” the mayor said. The group also allocated $1 million in revenues for increased use of red light and school zone cameras, but those numbers would have to be validated because there are staffing costs associated with increased camera use. And, KEV included a pass-through cost for credit card utility billing, which he said the city supplied to the KEV organizers doing their analysis. But after further investigation, the city realized that it is “capturing a bunch of that [revenue],” Rosen said. KEV also included as revenue a tax related to creating a cultural access program, indicating $1.2 million in revenue, but the city determined that $1.2 million would be the gross amount — the net the city would receive in the general fund would be $130,000, Rosen said. Finally, KEV projected that a grant writer could bring in $1 million in the first year but “we did not believe it was a reasonable approach,” the mayor said.

Councilmember Vivian Olson addressed the issue of the city’s operating reserves. “We have a higher rate than most cities, and especially right now, when we’re having to…tax to get there,” she said. “I do think that we should have that lower level [of reserves] that most cities are doing in the short term.” If the city decides to modify its reserve policy, “we can always modify it again in in the future, but I feel strongly about that issue,” she said.

Councilmember Will Chen brought up the $17.4 million “staff wish list” that Rosen mentioned during the June 3 meeting, and asked what that contained. The mayor referred to the list he shared with council following the meeting, which included additional animal control and parking enforcement, drug enforcement, crime investigations, better parks planning and acquisition, and the city’s Beach Rangers program, “which people love a lot.” Other priorities include properly staffing the planning department to avoid permit delays, increasing sidewalks, more robust public engagement, national lobbying support, hiring a grants manager, centralizing purchasing, hiring an emergency operation manager, and better financial reporting and tracking.

Councilmember Michelle Dotsch suggested that some of the maintenance backlog issues now being included for funding through a levy lid lift could instead be financed with capital improvement dollars, which makes more sense than “throwing a bunch of money in a building that we’re going to update.”

Councilmember Chris Eck — who said she agreed with Councilmember Olson’s assessment that the city’s required reserve fund percentage should be lower — asked the mayor what the difference was between his $19.3 million levy lid lift proposal and the larger figure of $22.1 million that was proposed as part of the staff’s analysis. (See mayor’s presentation here for a breakdown of these figures.) “It was me just saying split the difference [between the three data points],” Rosen said. “It really wasn’t more motivated than that. Whatever number you pick, as I said earlier, is going to be lower than the amount of money I believe that we need there. Every number is also a choice of, here are all the things we aren’t going to do. So I just split the two.”

Council President Neil Tibbott then asked the council to participate in an exercise in which each of them wrote down on a piece of paper the number the city should shoot for in terms of non-property tax revenue. While some councilmembers said they weren’t ready to assign a number, those who did included the lowest — $3 million — from Councilmember Jenna Nand to $8 million for Tibbott and Eck, $8.5 million for Paine and $9 million for Chen.

Next, Tibbott shared a revised list of revenue generating ideas that included how complicated each would be to implement and the budget impact of each:

“It’s just, you know, giving you a starting place in terms of how complicated might it be and what might the budget impact,” Rosen explained.

Tibbott asked the mayor why the budget impact related to the city receiving a $2.6 million sales tax credit for annexing Esperance was neutral. Rosen deferred to City Attorney Jeff Taraday, who explained that “the tax credit assumes that you are using all of the money to defray the cost of the annexation.” During the meeting, other councilmembers pointed to additional benefits to annexing Esperance — a 448-acre parcel of unincorporated Snohomish County located in the middle of Edmonds — including the fact that the city would benefit from property taxes now going to the county.

However, Taraday reminded the council that he would need planning department staff time to proceed with annexation paperwork, and that department is “fairly understaffed” currently.

Councilmember Jenna Nand urged the city to conduct community engagement with Esperance residents prior to proceeding with annexation plans, noting the residents are organized and engaged, and that annexation has been opposed in the past.

The impact of higher sales taxes and B&O taxes

Nand also asked for clarification on the proposed law enforcement, criminal justice and cultural access sales taxes, confirming those could be implemented by a council vote without appearing before voters on a ballot. The answer to that was yes. As for the cultural access sales tax, that is listed as grossing $1.3 million but the city would net just $130,000. That money would be used to establish a nonprofit and hire an executive director. The hope would be that the city could leverage the new cultural access program to help build a creative economy and also become eligible for grants, Rosen said. As for the law enforcement and criminal justice sales tax, implementing such a tax would make the city eligible for $11 million in related grants, he added.

Nand expressed concerns about how the additional sales taxes could impact the Edmonds business community, “specifically our car dealerships and our fine art dealerships and our fine art dealers and our jewelry stores, those kind of like high, high dollar amount sales that some people practice.”

Olson asked about the idea of implementing a business and occupation tax and/or an employee head tax, wondering if not having such taxes would give Edmonds a competitive advantage over other cities that do.

City consultant Mike Bailey, a former finance director for several Puget Sound cities who attended Thursday’s meeting, weighed in on the question. “It’s never been my experience that having a lower tax rate makes a significant difference in attracting either businesses that are either going to pass along those taxes or pay them themselves or their customers,” Bailey said. “In fact, if you’ll note, the highest tax rate by far in the state is the City of Seattle, and they have no trouble attracting, you know, significant businesses.”

Olson then asked Bailey how officials can determine the right sales tax rate for Edmonds.

“This is very much an art form and not a science,” Bailey replied. He noted that Edmonds currently places much of its tax burden on residents, with low business license rates and no business and occupation tax. New taxes may allow the the city “to create more balance between the residences, residential burden and the commercial burden and so, looking for that right rate takes all those kinds of factors into account,” he said. He encouraged the city to have a conversation with the business community about which tax approaches would work best for them.

Eck also offered her opinion regarding the sales tax question and whether a higher tax would drive customers to shop in other cities. She noted that many other cities are in the same boat as Edmonds and are struggling to find revenue given the state’s 1% annual limit on property tax increases. “They’re looking at many of the same things that we are. And so it could be a comparison we do today will not look like one we will do in the future, because I imagine that many [other cities] are having the same conversation,” Eck said.

Councilmember Dotsch said she would like the council to explore the idea of eliminating the city’s multi-family tax exemption program (MFTE), which offers a longer tax exemption period for builders who include 20% affordable housing. “We had two buildings use it, they are market rate,” Dotsch said. “We’re not getting any of the low-income units that the program was supposed to promise. It’s leaving a lot of money on the table.”

She also cautioned it was important to look at all of the other additional taxes residents will be facing, adding that the State of Washington “just did a huge B&O tax grab. So anything we’re adding to it, we got to be really mindful of what the state’s doing on this already, because all this passes through to the consumer. So I just think, as we look at the that picture and work again with everything together, if it’s fees, headcount, we know that that’s all considered together.”

School zones and red light cameras

Councilmembers also had a robust converation about the pros and cons of increasing the presence of school zone and red light cameras.

Councilmember Nand said she was opposed “to operating the school zones cameras all day and add more cameras for the purpose of revenue generation, especially at a time when we know the Trump administration is getting coordination from companies like Verra Mobility to access information from these cameras and use them to target undocumented immigrants.” (Editor’s note: Verra Mobility provides school zone and red light cameras for Edmonds.)

“I don’t want an undocumented parent dropping their child off to school ending up being deported and that child having to grow up without their parent in this country because we were hoping to just squeeze a little bit more revenue out during our lean years,” Nand said. “I think we do have to think about the human impact of the decisions that we make as a council, and especially under you know, this very hostile federal administration relying on this level of surveillance to generate revenue, I would find morally objectionable.”

Councilmember Chen said said he agreed with Nand about not increasing the use of school zone cameras but he does favor additional red light cameras to improve public safety. “I can see so many people running red lights,” Chen said. “I have so many near misses.”

Dotsch encouraged the city to look at the numbers of violations and the amount of staffing it takes to process those violations before moving ahead with changes.

Olson said it was her understanding (and Acting Police Chief Rod Sniffen later confirmed) that the city could extend the hours of school zone camera enforcement based on both the school zone speed limit during school hours and the regular speed limit outside of school hours. “All we’re saying is we’re willing to enforce the speed limit, 24/7, with cameras and and issue violations based on those speeds not being maintained,” Olson said. “And I don’t understand why we would think that that was predatory. That’s just the same as having a traffic officer out there. I think our community would actually really welcome that, because we get so much complaints about how much speeding there is.”

Councilmember Paine said she supported the additional school zone enforcement as well as adding more red light cameras, “particularly along Highway 99 and in those areas where they scored quite high in terms of, you know, accidents and crashes.”

Nand offered a fiery response, stating that if the council chose to target the Highway 99 community with red light cameras, she would propose an amendment that the revenue generated by the cameras “be restricted to be used in the Highway 99 community. I think that everyone in the previously annexed parts of Edmonds are tired of being used as revenue generation areas to then subsidize the Edmonds Bowl with all the amenities and the higher quality of life due to parks and community resources such as Frances Anderson [Center],” Nand said. “If Highway 99 is again going to be targeted…just because communities of color and working class communities tend to aggregate around major arterials, then I think that we need to address the equity of how the revenue is distributed.”

Benchmarks for deciding a levy dollar amount

The council’s final topic of the evening was how to determine a levy amount, and benchmarks that should be used for decision-making. Councilmember Olson shared the chart (below) that was used during recent discussions about Regional Fire Authority (RFA) annexation, which voters approved in April. The chart of tax rates per $1,000 of assessed home valuation shows how people are being charged locally in their taxes, “no matter how they were getting fire and EMS, no matter how they were getting police, no matter how they were getting library plus all the other local services that were in their general fund, equalizing those across,” she said. Edmonds’ rate was at $1 before that RFA vote, and it is now $1.88, “but what you are seeing then is that we still are, you know, quite low compared to many of these cities.” In addition, some of the cities “that are on that lower side we know that they’re not thriving at those lower numbers.”

Looking at the cluster of cities to the right of the RFA bar, Olson said, “it was quite a bump up from where we are at the $1.88 to where everybody else is once you get into that next cluster.” One way to determine possible comparables with other cities is to start with that $1.88 and add whatever levy lift amount the council determines.

Rosen said another way to look at the levy amount would be as a percentage of a homeowner’s income. In the case of Edmonds, the median income is $116,000 annually, so the mayor’s $19.3 million proposal, for example, would translate into 1.4% of the median income.

While $19.3 million seems like a large number, as another reference point the mayor noted the Edmonds School District, which has a population of 20,500, passed a four-year technology levy of $120 million and a $594 million construction bond.

Councilmember Nand asked if it would make more sense to pursue a seven-figure levy lid lift this year, then develop with the city’s finance department “a strategic five-year outlook in which we would plan to or propose for future iterations of the council to seek additional levy lid lifts… just to ensure that the levy would pass this year.

“I’m just a little bit concerned about the RFA passage rate of 62% if we go out again this year with a much more significant ask, what’s the likelihood of facing failure,” she said. “Does it make more sense to kind of divide it up and try to step up to the $19 or $21 million that we think we need to be able to operate the city effectively within the next five years?”

Councilmember Dotsch agreed, stating: “I don’t feel like we really have a roadmap of where we’re going. There’s no strategic outlook. Or there’s like, well, we want to have these things, and we’re just going to need this money to do it.

“I feel like there still needs to be a little more information coming,” Dotsch continued, adding that “all in all, we really need to have a plan and have a strategic outlook as to what we’re doing with this. Are we asking ourselves: Just give us the money and we’re gonna figure it all out? I just don’t think that’s gonna fly.”

Councilmember Paine said she would like the council to further discuss the structure of any future levy ask: for example, whether it’s a one-year levy or multi-year levy. Tibbott promised that would be a future topic of conversation.

Chen had the final comment of the meeting, saying it would be important to get the perspective from residents on what level of a levy lift they would support.

Tibbott noted that the council is scheduled to continue its discussion on the levy during upcoming meetings on June 10 and 17.