New road markings at SR 104 and 5th Avenue merge enhance safety for motorists and pedestrians

For years, motorists eastbound on SR 104 from downtown Edmonds have been forced to navigate a series of confusing lane endings and forced merges where the state highway merges with 5th Avenue near the Welcome to Downtown Edmonds sign. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has just completed a traffic project to address the issue.

“We’ve had a situation where two lanes of traffic coming up SR 104 were forced to quickly merge with traffic on 5th Avenue, temporarily creating three traffic lanes,” explained City of Edmonds Acting Public Works Director Phil Williams. “But a few hundred yards beyond the merge, the right lane ends, forcing traffic to squeeze into two lanes. This can be particularly problematic when a ferry unloads, sending more than 200 cars along this route. It gets congested and confusing particularly for out-of-towners, and even to those familiar with our roads.”

To address this, WSDOT crews have added markings to the right lane on SR 104 well before the 5th Avenue merge. They direct traffic to move left and merge into a single lane before 5th Avenue and SR 104 blend into a single roadway. This lane then becomes the right lane on 5th Avenue as the two routes join, creating a smooth merge with no need for abrupt lane changes.

In addition, the project enhanced the existing pedestrian crosswalk across SR 104 to 5th Avenue by adding a contrasting color “safety box” in what had formerly been the SR 104 right lane. This safety box is ringed with bollards to protect pedestrians from vehicles that might stray into the now-closed traffic lane. This design also allows pedestrians to cross one lane instead of the two they were forced to navigate in the former configuration.