No injuries as car ends up in Lake Ballinger neighborhood yard

No injuries were reported when a car ended up in the yard of a Lake Ballinger neighborhood home Tuesday afternoon.
Edmonds police spokesperson Cmdr. Josh McClure said that damage was limited to some rose bushes outside the home, located at the corner of 230th Street Southwest and 75th Avenue West.
The incident was likely due to an unexperienced driver, McClure said.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.