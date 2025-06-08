No Kings Day rally set for June 14 at Edmonds’ Civic Park

Prior to the No Kings Day singalong from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 14 at the Old Edmonds Opera House, there will be a No Kings Day rally from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Edmonds Civic Park.

According to organizers, the rally will feature keynote speaker Rick Steves along with local advocates, elected officials and community leaders. Participants will also be invited to join in protest songs with Chris Weare.

“We’re meeting on June 14, Flag Day and Donald Trump’s birthday, to remind the country that this is a democracy, not a monarchy,” said Sharon Otness, one of the rally organizers. “We are the power. We are the people. There are no kings here.”

Civic Park is located at 598 Edmonds St. in Edmonds.