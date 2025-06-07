No Kings Day sing-in planned at Edmonds Opera House June 14

The community is invited to join Snohomish County Indivisible members Saturday, June 14 for a No Kings Day special event from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Old Edmonds Opera House.

Part of a nationwide day of peaceful protest, sponsors describe the event as “a local response to the increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption of the Trump administration. We’ve watched as they’ve cracked down on free speech, detained people for their political views, threatened to deport American citizens, and defied the courts. They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies. We demand that Trump stop the devastating cuts to programs that Snohomish County residents rely on and adhere to court rulings.”

There will be “an old-fashioned sing-in” of community favorites and protest songs, presented by Mary Sherhart, a Seattle-based singer, performer and teacher of Eastern European music. Lyrics will be provided for songs like If I Had a Hammer, This Land is Your Land, We Shall Overcome and others.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and attendees are advised to arrive early. The event is produced by New Land Music as a fundraiser for Snohomish County Indivisible. The recommended donation at the door is $20 or give what you can. Volunteers will also be collecting non-perishable food for Edmonds Food Bank.

Taking public transportation or walking to this event is highly encouraged as the event is happening on Edmonds Arts Festival weekend.

The Old Edmonds Opera House is located at 515 Dayton St., Edmonds.