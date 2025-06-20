No threat to public safety: Edmonds police complete initial Southwest County Park death investigation

Edmonds police detectives investigating a death in Southwest County Park worked late into the evening Thursday and have completed their initial investigation of the scene where the body of a male was found, police spokesperson Cmdr. Josh McClure said Friday.

“Based on available evidence, there is no current reason to believe that there is a threat to public safety,” McClure said. “Detectives will continue to investigate and work with the Snohomish County Medical Examiner to learn more.”

McClure also offered thanks to South County Fire for their assistance in helping police navigate “a complex scene.” More details will be released as the investigation allows, he said.