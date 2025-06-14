Northwest Neighbors Network celebrates members and bolunteers

The Northwest Neighbors Network (NNN) held its annual Member and Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon June 7 at Crista Senior Living in Shoreline. The celebratory event brought together 100 members and volunteers to enjoy a full-course meal and a day of community recognition and gratitude.

A highlight of the afternoon was the reading by Mahyar Rahbarrad, NNN board president and Edmonds resident, of an official proclamation by Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen, declaring June 7 as Northwest Neighbors Network Day.

NNN’s mission is to foster ongoing neighborly connections, empower seniors and adults with disabilities, and help them thrive in the homes and communities they love. The organization envisions an intergenerational, inclusive community where older adults feel supported, connected, and valued.

“What makes NNN unique is that many of our volunteers are seniors themselves,” said Rahbarrad. “They find meaning, purpose and friendship through service, and that mutual connection is what keeps our network strong.”

In addition to volunteer-provided services, NNN offers its members a wide range of social events and educational opportunities to support healthy, independent living.

Volunteer opportunities available

NNN is currently seeking volunteers age 18 and older to assist seniors and adults with disabilities in a variety of ways, including:

– Transportation to medical appointments, shopping or community events

– Help around the home: light cleaning, mail retrieval, trash/recycling

– Simple home maintenance: small repairs, gardening, seasonal preparation

– Social visits, pet assistance and phone check-ins

– Technology help: smartphones, computers, TV remotes

All services are coordinated by NNN’s Service Coordination Team, made up primarily of dedicated volunteers.

To learn more or to get involved, visit NorthwestNeighborsNetwork.org or contact 253-237-2848 or info@NorthwestNeighborsNetwork.org