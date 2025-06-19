Oh, Henry! A furry friend in the neighborhood

The elusive Sasquatch? Not so sneaky anymore…

Keep your eyes peeled around Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds — you might just spot a furry friend peeking out from a wall, a fence or even a tavern. These larger-than-life creatures were brought to life by local mural magician Ryan Henry Ward, better known by just one word: Henry.

To make your Sasquatch-spotting easier (and more delightful), we’ve gathered a few confirmed sightings:

228th Street Southwest and 73rd Place West, Edmonds

226th Street Southwest and 66th Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace

220th Street Southwest and 58th Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace

232nd Street Southwest and 63rd Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace

24309 56th Ave. W. (The Getaway Tavern), Mountlake Terrace

Henry launched an ambitious goal: to paint 1,000 Sasquatches (Sasqui? Sasquatches?) across the Puget Sound region. Each mural was available with a suggested $250 donation, adding both art and delight to neighborhoods.

Alas, all good things pause — as of Tuesday, he’s done 443 murals. No new orders, for now. But the forest of art he’s planted will continue to bloom on our buildings.

Born in the wilds of Montana and trained at Fairhaven College (now Western Washington University), Henry’s path to art was anything but ordinary: He once worked as a social worker and landscaper before embracing his true calling.

Since 2008, he’s been publicly creating vibrant, dreamlike murals marked by their primitive style, surreal energy and joyful whimsy.

His work invites viewers into a world that feels both raw and enchanted.

More information on Henry can be found at www.henry.art.