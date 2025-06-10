Oliveros, Reda join My Neighborhood News Network board of directors

My Neighborhood News Network has expanded its nonprofit board to include two new directors: Diana Oliveros of Lynnwood and Forrest Reda of Mountlake Terrace.

Diana Oliveros is a Mexican immigrant, entrepreneur and co-founder and COO of Se Habla Media, a Lynnwood-based independent news outlet serving the Hispanic immigrant community in Washington. She has a background in diplomacy and local economic development and served six years as Consul of Community Outreach at the Consulate of Mexico in Seattle. She is also the coordinator of the Immigrant Support Preparedness Group.

Forrest Reda is a real estate professional and community advocate based in Mountlake Terrace. He holds a communications degree from Washington State University and brings a thoughtful, people-first approach to both his professional work and civic engagement. He is the chair of the City of Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks Committee and a member of the steering committee for the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center.

With the addition of Oliveros and Reda, the MNNN board has grown from five members to seven. Other board members include Board Chair Carl Zapora, Edmonds; Board Vice Chair and Treasurer Wally Webster, Lynnwood; Board Secretary Molly Luna, Mountlake Terrace; Board Member Linda Shaw, Seattle and President and CEO Teresa Wippel, Edmonds.

“We are thrilled to welcome Diana and Forrest to our board,” Wippel said. “In addition to their impressive professional backgrounds, they are committed to our mission of providing civic education and engagement for all stakeholders — including those who have been traditionally underrepresented.

The MNNN Board of Directors oversees policy-making and governance for the nonprofit My Neighborhood News Network, which includes three online community news publications in South Snohomish County: My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today.

Readers will have an opportunity to meet Oliveros and Redda during the MNNN annual meeting, scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, June 28 in the meeting room of the Edmonds Library, 650 Main St.

During the June 28 meeting, the public is invited to engage with all board members and learn more about the organization, which in 2023 converted from a for-profit business to a community-funded nonprofit, Wippel said.

You can learn more about the MNNN board here.