Pape, Newland join Edmonds Chamber of Commerce

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce has two new faces: Events Manager Teresa Pape and Membership and Communications Manager Geo Newland.

According to a chamber announcement, Pape has been producing vibrant community events in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park for more than eight years, including vendor markets, cultural celebrations, film festivals, concerts and multi-day music competitions. A longtime local resident, she also brings a strong background in television production, having worked on shows for A&E, Lifetime, HGTV, Food Network and KING 5.

Newland started his communications career more than 10 years ago, producing an afternoon drive-time sports radio show for a local radio station. Born and raised in Everett, he still lives there with his wife Kaitlynn and their dog Bella. Newland loves taking his dog to the beach, listening to blink-182, officiating high school football, and spending as much time with friends and family as possible, the chamber announcement said.

Pape and Newland have replaced two longtime employees — Alicia Moreno and Erica Sugg — who left after six-plus years with the chamber. Moreno will be moving abroad, while Sugg will be spending more time with her family.