Poet’s Corner: Frog Apocalypse, And They Saw That It Was Good Humor, Taking It From Here

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.

Frog Apocalypse

The constant croaking

vocal companion

praises rain

with a creaky latch of song

and the garden opens.

Garish water of offal leaves

where you camouflage yourself

and compose your music

responds with ringing circles

wide open over tadpole eggs.

I am here to destroy your Eden,

draining the water and shoveling muck.

I watch you hide or try to climb

the algae slick and vertical wall.

I make escape routes with my shovel.

There is no way to make this safe.

Either jump on or risk the edge

as dangerous as a blunt guillotine.

When you hop on and gently

gently rise on this impromptu

elevator – my heart lifts too.

Lifts a prayer for Gaza,

for all the immigrants

that you are joining

in search of safe ponds.

Kristina Stapleton

~ ~ ~ ~

And They Saw That It Was Good Humor

It was not a BIG BANG that made all things,

it was a roaring laugh that rolled out creation like a rug,

a hot laugh like the warble of mating raccoons,

the incessant giggle of rats that chuckle above our hearing.

Just knowing that rats think things are funny

makes me love them – a powerful Love that squelches distaste.

God releases their laughter into the universe

and a mighty funny fart erupts on the other end

of divinity. Gas formed for us to breathe

as we take it all in and explode with happiness

just to be Alive and Laughing like a rat

instead of the cold starlit expansion of a mind.

Kristina Stapleton

~ ~ ~ ~

Taking It From Here

The wind flapped his raincoat

like a crumpled birdwing,

the sidewalk showered with blood.

In his misery he could not rise

so, we lifted him to upright

from the cement like an empty bag.

He had tripped hard to the face

holding his broken dental plate

one half in each hand

while blood rained down

and the sirens approach.

Brawny EMTs open their boxes.

Chad is 72 years old, a tottering

old man two years younger than me.

His tweed hat has a peace sign pin.

His vest is now polka dotted with red.

The fireman asks if we are related,

but I am just a passing stranger.

He touches my arm gently

“We’ll take it from here”.

I walk away, but in the coffee shop I cry.

Kristina Stapleton

~ ~ ~ ~ ~