Police Officers’ Association President William Morris to serve as Edmonds liaison to Regional Fire Authority Board

Mayor Mike Rosen has appointed Edmonds police officer and Police Officers’ Association President William Morris to represent Edmonds on the Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners.

Morris has been an Edmonds police officer for six years and is assigned to the traffic unit. As Police Officers’ Association board president, he has served as a voice for the interests of Edmonds police officers, most recently expressing officers’ commitment to a collaborative partnership with the city as it navigates the budget crisis.

Prior to his law enforcement career, Morris served as an aviation electronics technician in the U.S. Navy and later worked as a commodities specialist at Puget Sound Energy.

“I am committed to building strong regional partnerships and ensuring the needs of Edmonds residents are effectively represented as the city transitions into the RFA,” Morris said. “I look forward to working collaboratively to enhance public safety and community services throughout the region.”

“Officer Morris brings a unique blend of experience in emergency response, unions and city policy, making him well-qualified to represent Edmonds residents,” Mayor Rosen said. “He’s a strategic thinker and skilled negotiator who will bring the same integrity, professionalism and dedication to this role as he does to his service with the Edmonds Police Department.”

The RFA is governed by a board of seven commissioners. Commissioners are responsible for defining the agency’s long-term vision and for adopting budget and policies.

Five of the seven commissioners are chosen from the five districts that comprise the RFA (see map here), and two are elected at-large from across the entire RFA. RFA Board elections are held in odd-numbered years (for example, 2023, 2025, 2027), and commissioners serve six-year terms.

Registered voters living in the RFA service territory get to vote on all fire and EMS ballot measures and all commissioners — both at-large and representing each of the five districts. As the newest member of the RFA, Edmonds voters will have their first chance to select the people who serve on the board in the upcoming Nov. 4, 2025, general election. Three commissioner seats are up for election this year, with two candidates filing to run for each. See the candidates on the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission website here.

With Edmonds now a full RFA member, Edmonds residents will be eligible to run for election to the board of commissioners. But before this can happen, district boundaries must be redrawn to include the City of Edmonds. (See map here.) The board of commissioners expects to begin redistricting in the first quarter of 2026 and will be seeking public input during that process.

Once the new districts are finalized, Edmonds residents will be able to run as full commissioners. The next opportunity will be in 2027 when two at-large seats will be contested.

While as a liaison he will not have a vote, Morris will sit on the board and be a voice for Edmonds’ interests in all discussions and decision processes.

“We are excited for William to join us and give a direct voice to the people of Edmonds in how your emergency services are provided,” said Jim Kenny, chair of the South County Fire Board of Commissioners. “William’s public safety experience offers a unique and welcome perspective on important decisions impacting emergency response.”

Learn more about the RFA Board of Commissioners here.