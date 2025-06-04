PorchFest Edmonds calls for volunteers and donations

PorchFest Edmonds, a free community music festival, is back for its fourth year on Sunday, July 13, from 1-6 p.m. Organizers are calling on local residents to lend a hand or contribute to ensure a successful event.

This volunteer-run celebration transforms downtown Edmonds porches, storefronts and outdoor spaces into stages for local artists, bringing people together through music, art and community spirit.

Ways to volunteer:

– Sign up to be a PorchFest ambassador: Help attendees navigate the festival by handing out event maps, assisting performers and supporting porch hosts in your assigned zone.

– Run the merch table: Sell PorchFest-branded merchandise and provide information to attendees.

Sign up for a shift at bit.ly/PFE-25

If you’re not available to volunteer, your donations in any amount would be very appreciated. You can make an online donation at PorchFestEdmonds.com.