PorchFest Edmonds calls for volunteers and donations

PorchFest Edmonds, a free community music festival, is back for its fourth year on Sunday, July 13, from 1-6 p.m. Organizers are calling on local residents to lend a hand or contribute to ensure a successful event.
This volunteer-run celebration transforms downtown Edmonds porches, storefronts and outdoor spaces into stages for local artists, bringing people together through music, art and community spirit.
Ways to volunteer:
– Sign up to be a PorchFest ambassador: Help attendees navigate the festival by handing out event maps, assisting performers and supporting porch hosts in your assigned zone.
– Run the merch table: Sell PorchFest-branded merchandise and provide information to attendees.
Sign up for a shift at bit.ly/PFE-25
If you’re not available to volunteer, your donations in any amount would be very appreciated. You can make an online donation at PorchFestEdmonds.com.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.