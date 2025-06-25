Port Commissioners inch closer to posting executive director job and agree to make meetings shorter

Key takeaways

Commissioners approve language for Executive Director Delegation of Authority. Commissioners get closer to the final executive director job description and job posting. Draft 20-year Port of Edmonds Capital Improvement Plan reviewed, with final review and approval set for July 29. Commissioners discuss and agree to ‘Meeting Best Practices’ to improve meeting efficiency and organization. Commissioners reduce the scope of the government affairs lobbyist contract, for now.

The Port of Edmonds’ Executive Director job posting inched closer to reality during the commissioners’ June 24 meeting when commissioners approved the long-debated Delegation of Authority document and got to detailed consensus on the equally long-debated job description. The posting could be ready to go at the next meeting, July 29.

Deputy Director Brandon Baker has filled the position since early May when Executive Director Angela Harris resigned due, in part, to concerns about “respectfully adhering to the delegation of authority.”

Capital Improvement Plan

Director of Finance and Administration Tsz Yan Brady presented the port’s draft 2026-2045 Capital Improvement Plan, which details major, minor, committed and prospective projects at the Port and Harbor Square for the next two decades for an estimated cost of $82 million. Staff is seeking commission input on the draft plan.

“This is something the commissioners emphasized during the strategic workshop in 2024,” Brady said. “[Your request was] a 20-year plan and a 20-year forecast cash flow model.”

The plan focuses on the Port’s core priorities: enhancing waterfront access, promoting economic development, advancing environmental stewardship and delivering meaningful value to the community.

The 40-plus projects are broken out by location, cost estimate, funding source — reserve funds, grants or loans — and estimated start time. It includes everything from low-dollar, lesser-known projects like restroom upgrades and planter boxes to major infrastructure projects like the $13 million Mid-Marina Dock System and the $30 million North Portwalk and Seawall Replacement project.

Each project is rated for safety, business and/or customer benefit.

“Nice work showing upcoming projects with priorities and variables,” Commission President David Preston said. “I like the focus on customer service and satisfaction. This will be really helpful during budget discussion.” Commissioners suggested adding timelines and potential inflation to the plan.

Brady said commissioners can use this document as they prepare for possible Harbor Square redevelopment. “You can say, maybe we shouldn’t do XYZ because of the redevelopment plan. That is the strategic guidance we will seek from the board,” Brady said.

Staff will return with the updated draft plan July 29 for commission approval.

Meeting Best Practices

Commissioner Janelle Cass brought a proposed Meetings Best Practices memo for review, noting that previous meetings ran more than three hours and included time-consuming document editing.

She identified opportunities for off-line commissioner work, proposed adding time constraints for discussions and increased use of ad hoc committees for wordsmithing documents.

Commissioners agreed to the spirit and details of the proposals.

Government Affairs update

Baker’s government affairs update included proposals to cut costs given where the Port is in the grant and federal lobbying cycle. “Right now, we have no grants in the pipeline and we are waiting for the [$4 million] earmarks [in the federal budget bill currently under discussion in the U.S. Senate],” Baker said.

With this knowledge, commissioners agreed to pause the financial commitment for grant writing through the end of the year and change details of the state lobbyist’s contract for a total savings of $25,000 for the calendar year. It will not impact other parts of the contract.

The short list…