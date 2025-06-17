Port of Edmonds candidate Chelsea Rudd hosting campaign kickoff July 24

Chelsea Rudd, candidate for Port of Edmonds Commissioner, District 1, is hosting a campaign kickoff from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 24 at Brigid’s Bottleshop, 188 Sunset Ave. S., Edmonds.

The position is currently held by Janelle Cass, who was appointed in 2023 to the District 1 seat. That position became vacant after then-Port Commissioner Angela Harris took over as Port executive director.

The Port of Edmonds has five commissioners, and three of those seats are up for election this year.

The kickoff is family friendly and children are welcome to attend. RSVPs are requested at this link.