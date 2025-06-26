Public invited to learn about SR 99 Lynnwood, unincorporated Snohomish County Pre-Design Study

People are invited to learn more about the SR 99 Lynnwood and unincorporated Snohomish County Pre-Design Study in a series of online and in-person events. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is hosting an online open house until July 28 to gather input on improvement concepts and options to better serve those who walk, bike and access transit and to improve safety for all users.

WSDOT is conducting a study of SR 99 between 212th Street Southwest in Lynnwood and Airport Road in unincorporated Snohomish County just south of Everett. The study focuses on identifying bicycle, pedestrian, transit access and safety improvements on SR 99.

After the open house closes July 28, WSDOT will analyze and use the feedback to guide the update and analysis of the improvement concepts and options. The updates and analysis will be shared in a future online open house.

SR 99 Lynnwood and unincorporated Snohomish County Pre-Design Study online open house information

When: Through Monday, July 28

Where: engage.wsdot.wa.gov/sr-99-study/

Details: Information about the study is available online 24/7 for people to visit and leave comments through Monday, July 28. The information is available in English, Spanish, Ukrainian, Russian, Marshallese, Vietnamese, Tagalog and Korean.

Free internet access

Free WiFi access is available for people who wish to participate in the online open house at:

Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W.

Mariner Library, 520 128th St. SW, Suites A9 A10, Everett.

Mukilteo Library, 4675 Harbour Pointe Blvd.

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. To find the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot, visit the Department of Commerce’s website.