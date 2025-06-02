PUBLIC NOTICE

SPECIAL COMMISSION MEETING PORT OF EDMONDS

The Port of Edmonds has scheduled a Special Commission Meeting for Monday, June 2 at 6:00 pm at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave, Edmonds, WA 98020.

The purpose of the meeting is for the Commission to participate in the “Candidate Speed Dating” event, hosted by the Edmonds Civic Roundtable. A majority of the Port Commissioners may be in attendance and may discuss Port business; therefore, the Port is providing public notice of the event.

