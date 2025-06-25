Puget Sound Alphorns performing at Brackett’s Landing North Friday

The Puget Sound Alphorns will be at Brackett’s Landing North to entertain onlookers beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, June 27. The group encourages visitors to get up close and ask questions about the instruments and future performances.
To learn more, visit pugetsoundalphorns.com
