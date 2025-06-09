Reader view/opinion: A point of Pride

I have been trying to understand why objections to the Pride flag on city property shakes me at such a fundamental level. I believe there are two reasons, and I’d like to share them.

The first is this: I have spent most of my 76 years establishing a sense of worth and dignity – and yes, pride – in the face of every kind of anti-gay (I’m going to use the word “gay” because this is a personal reaction) hysteria from accusations of “recruiting” to claims that gay people are unfit for any office of trust; from threats to job security to infantile sniggers and “not meant to be heard” murmurs about “pity he’s light in the slippers.” It is very hard to build and maintain self-respect when you are constantly surrounded by these puerile smears.

I believe I largely succeeded, though. I got as close to the top of my professions as I wanted to go, and was part of three Olympic teams in the role of ski technician, in the end working internationally for Sweden and Slovenija, among others, and wrote a book on ski prepping that sold for 25 years and was translated into Russian. I don’t say this to brag, but to underline how even at that level, I never felt totally, 100% secure. The skiers I coached didn’t care and thought being gay was irrelevant, though they were angry at other coaches with their behind-my-back childish innuendos – neither did for example the Swedes, who loved to borrow my car at the Salt Lake Olympics and laugh at the idiots who flipped them off because of my rainbow sticker.

That sticker was important: it said “I’m here, whether you like it or not, and I’m not going to hide,” and it said “get used to it,” and it was my feeble way of letting the world know there are gay people among you, everywhere, living their lives and doing their jobs. Silence is death.

So in that small corner of me that still remains insecure, and still faces again and again the anxiety of coming out and the never-absent small fear of rejection, or worse, that rainbow and that flag give a fundamental sense of value, acceptance, and, yes, pride: pride of being me, pride at achievement in the face of never-ending resistance, pride at simply surviving. The teen who sat on his bed with a loaded revolver, convinced he was always be lonely and an outcast – he’s done pretty well.

The second reason the debate over the flag on city buildings is fundamentally disturbing and rings all my inner alarms, is this: What message does reversal — removing it or taking it down — send, now that it’s up and now that it’s something of a tradition? To me, it would feel like rejection and ostracism from a city I have lived in for most of my life.

So in the end, while I concede that the idea of none but city/state/national flags on city buildings carries a certain logic, to take down the Pride flag would be sending a message of rejection that would be a body blow to all to whom that flag symbolizes so much. Leaving it alone might even save some lives.

Footnotes:

In 2024, the ACLU tracked 533 Anti-LGBTQ bills in the U.S. — Mapping Attacks on LGBTQ Rights in U.S. State Legislatures in 2024 | American Civil Liberties Union

LGBT people are five times more likely than non-LGBT people to be victims of violent crime. – Anti-LGBT Victimization in the United States – Williams Institute

Attacks Based on Gender Identity Up 16% from Prior Year, Those Based on Sexual Orientation Up 23%; Once Again, Race and Ethnicity-Based Hate Crimes are the Largest Category – More than 1 in 5 hate crimes are motivated by anti-LGBTQ+ bias– Sept, 2024 – HRC | New FBI Data: Anti-LGBTQ+ Hate Crimes Continue to Spike

Nathaniel Brown lives in Edmonds.