Reader view/opinion: Does a flag matter?

This morning I walked by Edmonds City Hall on my way to work and noticed the Pride flag flying over this public building. In Western Washington, the Pride flag is a common sight, but today, seeing it flying over our city hall, gave me pause. I asked myself a few questions. What is the role of Edmonds city government? What does it mean for our city hall to be a public facility? And how do we who love this community and affirm all of its residents work together for the common good?

Upon checking definitions, our new friend AI says the role of city government is to provide “basic services, promoting public safety, and facilitating local commerce within a city.” The Municipal Research and Services Center of Washington (MRSC) outlines 14 functions for city councils and eight functions for mayors. Nowhere does advocacy for specific social groups appear on either list.

Merriam-Webster defines public as “relating to, or affecting all the people or the whole area of a nation or state” and public also means to be “accessible to or shared by all members of the community.”

AI again offers a definition of the common good: “The term “common good” refers to the benefit or well-being of all members of a community or society. It’s a foundational concept in ethics, politics and social theory, often used to guide public policies, laws, and communal behavior.”

I belong to a fairly large group of people in Edmonds who believe that every human being is created in the image of God and has great worth. We also believe that God has established guidance in the Bible that defines his will for human sexuality. We affirm that his design for human sexuality is fulfilled in the context of marriage between a man and a woman. This does not mean we don’t like those with a different sexual identity. It does not mean we don’t have compassion for the suffering that they have experienced from others that is nothing less than shameful. The same God who guides our sexuality also calls us to love everyone. LGBTQ+ people are among our brothers and sisters, children and grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and friends.

We also recognize that not everyone in our community shares our perspective on human sexuality and a diversity of views is the privilege of living in a pluralistic society. We have a right to express our perspective, but ours is only one view among many within the marketplace of ideas. We can agree to disagree and still enjoy life together. What is proposed here is not some special recognition of my view, but rather that all views are shared on an equal basis. Viewpoint discrimination is unacceptable whether or not we agree with any particular opinion that is expressed.

Today, when I walk by my (and your) city hall and see the Pride flag flying, unlike the American flag or the Washington State flag, I am faced with the reality that it does not represent me. As a tax-paying resident of Edmonds, does my local government not represent me? Creating an unwelcoming environment by flying the flag of a specific social group based solely on sexual identity seems fundamentally wrong. I am a Christian, but I do not expect the Christian flag to fly over city hall. As a public building, city hall hosts our city government, which serves all citizens of Edmonds. It is a public facility that by definition is to be “shared by all members of the community.” But that’s not the way I feel when I see the flag. Rather than a symbol of inclusion, it is for me a symbol of exclusion. It doesn’t include me. And it doesn’t include thousands of other Edmonds citizens.

I was reminded of the line from George Orwell’s classic 1945 satirical novel Animal Farm, “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.” Of all the flags that could be flown from our city hall, why is the Pride flag chosen to fly for a month? And whatever reasoning one offers for the selection of the Pride flag, would the same criteria also not apply to other identifiable social groups by race, victims of discrimination, affinity, association or even religion? This is a question of social justice. Does our city stand for justice for all in which every citizen and all groups of citizens are treated fairly or are some “more equal than others?’

Many of us have been working for the common good, specifically the common good of all citizens of Edmonds: regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, etc. We see our city government as a partner in this work for the common good. As such we expect our elected representatives to support all citizens equally with the shared resources of our city government. If individuals and businesses wish to affirm specific groups or causes within our community then they should be encouraged to do so. Fly flags. Put posters in windows. Erect yard signs. But I don’t see how the mandate of city government includes the role of advocacy. Advocacy by city government divides rather than unites. And once advocacy is embraced, a group it advocates for today could be a group it advocates against tomorrow.

May I suggest to our Mayor and Council that we fly only those flags which truly represent all of us, namely, the flags of the United States of America and the State of Washington. If we choose to fly flags that represent specific social groups then we should be truly pluralistic and fly with equal time the flags of all legitimate groups that request representation. This would be true diversity, equity and inclusion.

Barry Crane lives in Edmonds and is also the senior pastor of North Sound Church.