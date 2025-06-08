Reader view/opinion: Does a flag matter?

This morning I walked by Edmonds City Hall on my way to work and noticed the Pride flag flying over this public building. In Western Washington, the Pride flag is a common sight, but today, seeing it flying over our city hall, gave me pause. I asked myself a few questions. What is the role of Edmonds city government? What does it mean for our city hall to be a public facility? And how do we who love this community and affirm all of its residents work together for the common good?
Upon checking definitions, our new friend AI says the role of city government is to provide “basic services, promoting public safety, and facilitating local commerce within a city.” The Municipal Research and Services Center of Washington (MRSC) outlines 14 functions for city councils and eight functions for mayors. Nowhere does advocacy for specific social groups appear on either list.
Merriam-Webster defines public as “relating to, or affecting all the people or the whole area of a nation or state” and public also means to be “accessible to or shared by all members of the community.”
AI again offers a definition of the common good: “The term “common good” refers to the benefit or well-being of all members of a community or society. It’s a foundational concept in ethics, politics and social theory, often used to guide public policies, laws, and communal behavior.”
I belong to a fairly large group of people in Edmonds who believe that every human being is created in the image of God and has great worth. We also believe that God has established guidance in the Bible that defines his will for human sexuality. We affirm that his design for human sexuality is fulfilled in the context of marriage between a man and a woman. This does not mean we don’t like those with a different sexual identity. It does not mean we don’t have compassion for the suffering that they have experienced from others that is nothing less than shameful. The same God who guides our sexuality also calls us to love everyone. LGBTQ+ people are among our brothers and sisters, children and grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and friends.
We also recognize that not everyone in our community shares our perspective on human sexuality and a diversity of views is the privilege of living in a pluralistic society. We have a right to express our perspective, but ours is only one view among many within the marketplace of ideas. We can agree to disagree and still enjoy life together. What is proposed here is not some special recognition of my view, but rather that all views are shared on an equal basis. Viewpoint discrimination is unacceptable whether or not we agree with any particular opinion that is expressed.
Today, when I walk by my (and your) city hall and see the Pride flag flying, unlike the American flag or the Washington State flag, I am faced with the reality that it does not represent me. As a tax-paying resident of Edmonds, does my local government not represent me? Creating an unwelcoming environment by flying the flag of a specific social group based solely on sexual identity seems fundamentally wrong. I am a Christian, but I do not expect the Christian flag to fly over city hall. As a public building, city hall hosts our city government, which serves all citizens of Edmonds. It is a public facility that by definition is to be “shared by all members of the community.” But that’s not the way I feel when I see the flag. Rather than a symbol of inclusion, it is for me a symbol of exclusion. It doesn’t include me. And it doesn’t include thousands of other Edmonds citizens.
I was reminded of the line from George Orwell’s classic 1945 satirical novel Animal Farm, “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.” Of all the flags that could be flown from our city hall, why is the Pride flag chosen to fly for a month? And whatever reasoning one offers for the selection of the Pride flag, would the same criteria also not apply to other identifiable social groups by race, victims of discrimination, affinity, association or even religion? This is a question of social justice. Does our city stand for justice for all in which every citizen and all groups of citizens are treated fairly or are some “more equal than others?’
Many of us have been working for the common good, specifically the common good of all citizens of Edmonds: regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, etc. We see our city government as a partner in this work for the common good. As such we expect our elected representatives to support all citizens equally with the shared resources of our city government. If individuals and businesses wish to affirm specific groups or causes within our community then they should be encouraged to do so. Fly flags. Put posters in windows. Erect yard signs. But I don’t see how the mandate of city government includes the role of advocacy. Advocacy by city government divides rather than unites. And once advocacy is embraced, a group it advocates for today could be a group it advocates against tomorrow.
May I suggest to our Mayor and Council that we fly only those flags which truly represent all of us, namely, the flags of the United States of America and the State of Washington. If we choose to fly flags that represent specific social groups then we should be truly pluralistic and fly with equal time the flags of all legitimate groups that request representation. This would be true diversity, equity and inclusion.
Barry Crane lives in Edmonds and is also the senior pastor of North Sound Church.
This article is a helpful reminder to thank Mayor Rosen for honoring the separation of church and state and sending a message to our lgbtq community members that their inclusion in our community is not only welcomed, it’s celebrated. Thank you, Mayor Rosen and those on City Council for flying that big, beautiful rainbow flag. Love to see it!
While I appreciate the thought put into this letter, the writer missteps when he suggests the United Stated flag represents all of us. In an ideal world that may be the case but ask those under atrack by the current administration – from immigrants to the poor to anyone not straight and white, to women to, yes, the LGBTQ+ community, if they feel represented by the American flag and I think you’d find by and large the answer would be “We wish, but no.”
It is the state of our country that our leadership is dividing us – not a flag or a celebration of a particular group. And until those at the highest level of power work for EVERYONE, then there is power in all of us, from individuals to corporations to local government, to stand in support of those being atracked. Showing support for marginalized groups isn’t excluding others, it is inviting those who are being made to feel lesser to know they belong and are welcome. That is a huge role of our leaders. Those in DC are failing that, I’m glad those locally are not.
I think you understood when you saw that the city government “promotes city safety”. That flag represents keeping all types of love safe. PRIDE is loving everyone for who they are. Stop overstepping. Period. Full stop. Move on.
Thank you for verifying why the Bridging the Gap discussions are happening this month, because this take is the opposite of inclusion.
The US Flag, as well as the Washington State Flag, has not always represented all people living here. They still don’t represent inclusivity for all. I want all my neighbors to feel welcome and included in Edmonds, including at City Hall and by those in power.
Don’t forget that one of the original symbols of the fight for LGBTQ rights was a brick; a flag flying over city buildings should be a symbol of pride, not fear or hate.
