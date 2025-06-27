Reader view/opinion: Edmonds is at a crossroads. Why city council made the right call

Last Tuesday, the Edmonds City Council took a positive first step toward solving our City’s budget crisis.

By advancing a $14.5 million dollar levy lid lift and committing to at least $5 million in non-property tax revenues before the end of the year, Council showed courageous leadership and a willingness to listen to all constituents, not just the ones who have historically been the loudest.

Residents from all corners of Edmonds have made clear they want the City to take meaningful action so that catastrophic cuts to services won’t happen. Residents want our City to be fully funded and fully staffed, so that we can thrive — not just survive.

Council’s dual-track approach of pursuing new revenues from a combination of a $14.5 million levy and at least $5 million in non–property tax revenue echoes the message of Keep Edmonds Vibrant: the additional load required to fully fund Edmonds shouldn’t be shouldered exclusively by homeowners. Instead, it should be distributed across residents, non-residents, businesses, developers and other stakeholders. The Council is being responsive to the recommendations provided by those responsible for operating our city on a daily basis — our City staff and Mayor Rosen.

When voters are asked to approve the levy this November, they understandably will want to know how their money will be spent. As a homeowner, parent and self-employed small business owner in Edmonds, I feel the same way.

New revenues from a $14.5 million levy lid lift would be spent on fully staffing our city so that the significant cuts from this past year — totaling over $8 million — are reversed, and the proposed more catastrophic cuts (see City Resolution pgs. 476-487), never get implemented.

I also expect new revenues would be spent on our beloved parks and public buildings so that we don’t continue to defer our City’s backlog of maintenance, and never again need to entertain the sale of the Frances Anderson Center to private property developers for one-time extra cash. Voting to approve this levy helps us save Frances Anderson Center once and for all. Finally, I expect that a portion of these new revenues would assist in building back our depleted reserves so that we’re no longer in default under state law.

Personally, I have already started to feel the effects of the diminished services and staffing levels we’re currently experiencing — a direct result of the massive budget cuts from this past year. Due to these cuts and less staffing, our parks are experiencing more trash, broken equipment and closed facilities. Permits are taking longer to process. There is minimal staffing dedicated to community and economic development to support our local business community. We have reduced resources for public safety and now have fewer police officers than similarly sized peer cities. Services are being stretched to the breaking point.

This path is truly unsustainable, and increased property taxes will reverse this trend. It’s also important to note that seniors and low-income residents making up to $76,000/year in annual income already qualify for property tax exemptions under state law, which will still apply if a ballot measure passes.

Edmonds’ budget crisis can and will be solved through residents coming together to talk to one another and by getting out the vote this fall. This levy will pass if voters are confident it will actually address the issues facing our city. We encourage Council to clarify the specifics of the levy to articulate how it will be spent so that voters know why this is being asked of them.

Edmonds is at a crossroads, but together we can choose the right path. I hope you will join Keep Edmonds Vibrant, the mayor and a majority of city council in supporting this levy.

Erik Houser is a volunteer for Keep Edmonds Vibrant.