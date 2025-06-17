Reader view/opinion: Invest now in a vibrant kind of Edmonds

Dear Edmonds,

On May 27, Keep Edmonds Vibrant! had the honor of presenting the results of our month-long civic engagement initiative, “What Should Edmonds Be?”, to our City Council. (View our slides here.)

In just over one month, nearly 600 community members contributed a total of 43,000 votes on ideas they submitted to What Should Edmonds Be?. These voices helped to further shape a clear vision for the future of this city—and we made sure that council heard every word.

We’re excited to share with you the final report from What Should Edmonds Be?. By digging in, you’ll see how these results complement the City’s 2024 EMC survey, offering granular insight into specific ideas written by neighbors, for neighbors.

A few highlights from the report that stand out:

92% of participants agree they want city leaders to maintain our beloved public amenities like the Frances Anderson Center, Yost Pool, Wade James Theatre and our public parks and greenspaces.

78% of participants agree that public safety should be a top priority.

78% of participants envision a walkable, bikeable Edmonds with clean air and housing options for all.

74% of participants agree we should prioritize and support our creative district and arts culture.

73% of participants agree that we ought to hire a grant-writer to acquire millions in available state, federal and local grants for our City annually.

70% of participants agree to additional revenue being generated from adding school zone speeding cameras to more schools, and 55% agree to running them 24/7 like some nearby jurisdictions.

68% of participants agree Edmonds should promote the growth and development of neighborhoods in strategic areas of the city to allow for more homes and ground-floor retail/commercial.

67% of participants agree we should have city-staffing levels that are not disproportionately lower than cities of comparable size and location.

60% of participants agree to a modest sales tax increase.

54% of participants agree to the city charging for street parking in our downtown core during peak hours.

It is clear that several of the new revenue-generating ideas currently being considered by councilmembers find favor with participants, as evidenced above. This should come as no surprise to any of us — after all, the City’s 2024 EMC survey (pages 15-19) foreshadowed that the community would be receptive to them.

Edmonds can no longer afford the ways of the past, quite literally. It’s now time to take action and put these ideas into practice.

This effort has been a labor of love: a good-faith endeavor to better understand the Edmonds community in our own words. Thank you for being part of this journey, for lending your unique perspectives to this movement, and for believing in a future that keeps Edmonds vibrant.

Onwards!

Mackey Guenther is a community member and co-organizer of Keep Edmonds Vibrant