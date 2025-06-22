Reader view/opinion: Present the levy idea to voters. It’s the democratic way

What kind of city are we willing to pay for? Do we want to live in a city where we don’t have to pay an increase in taxes, but our roads are crumbling, there are insufficient police officers to ticket speeders and we lose our prized community spaces? Or do we want to live in a safe, vibrant and thriving city that we will have to pay a little more for? There has been a lot of discussion on this topic over the past few weeks. But ultimately this should be our decision to make as residents of this city, and not city council’s.

As a concerned Edmonds resident I have been trying to follow what has been going on with our city’s budget by attending the Keep Edmonds Vibrant community engagement discussions and attending several recent city council meetings. What has become abundantly clear to me is that:

The city of Edmonds is underfunded and understaffed.

Several of our city councilmembers are trying to decide our future for us, without allowing us to be part of the decision.

The city’s significant budget deficit is driven more by the city being underfunded rather than excessive spending (ref pages 31-37 of Keep Edmonds Vibrant Report). Due to past failures to grow and diversify our revenue base, we bring in significantly less revenue than what is required to run a city of our size, and now we are stuck with the consequences.

To address the city’s budget deficit, city council is currently evaluating a combination of new, revenue-generating, non-property tax policies, as well as a levy lid lift this November. Three independent assessments have been provided by 1) the mayor, 2) city staff, and 3) the city’s budget consultant to determine the appropriate size of the levy. These assessments all recommend a levy lid lift ranging from $15 million to $22 million (depending on who performed the estimate and the extent of contributions from new revenue) to fund Edmonds at levels comparable with nearby cities of similar size, home value and household income — levels that will help correct our staffing levels so that they are no longer disproportionately lower than our peer cities.

This is welcome news. It’s time we fully fund our city and get it back to the city we expect and love!

But a handful of councilmembers think residents shouldn’t get to vote on any of these recommended levy amounts. Instead, they have indicated that they either want no levy at all, or would prefer a bare bones levy that would lock us into the diminished level of staffing and services we’re currently experiencing (not to mention the severe backlog of maintenance on our cherished amenities and facilities) for years to come.

Perhaps worse, they are essentially saying they know better than the mayor, the city’s departmental directors (who effectively run our city), and the budget consultant they themselves requested (someone who has made a career in resolving city budget deficits just like ours).

The people who know the needs of our city better than anyone are the ones who operate and care for it on a daily basis. They keep Edmonds running. They are our expert eyes and ears. Yet, some of our Council members are essentially saying: We don’t trust your recommendations, and we don’t want our residents to have the opportunity to vote on them.

They’ve got it backward.

Residents of Edmonds ought to decide whether we’re willing to fully fund our city. That’s our job, not council’s.

Let voters decide. It’s the democratic way.

Philipp Witte lives in Edmonds.