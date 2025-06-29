Reader view/opinion: Risk vs. reward — A look at the levy lid lift

An open letter to Edmonds City Counci Councilmembers:

As you finalize your position on the proposed levy lid lift, I urge you to pause and evaluate this decision through a risk/reward perspective. At this point, what are our true priorities? Are we focused on restoring Edmonds’ financial stability with sound fiscal policies, or are we risking a “no” vote through an overly aggressive and greedy “ask”? Are we about to repeat past mistakes by pursuing aggressive spending without a clear plan or sufficient safeguards?

Just six months ago, you approved a budget based on a $6 million levy lid lift for this fall. Now, that figure has more than doubled to $14.5 million. What changed so dramatically in such a short time? Was there financial mismanagement, or was the initial figure set low to ensure budget approval? Was there a lack of transparency, or does this reveal deeper issues with budgeting and forecasting?

While passing a $14.5 million levy would provide significant resources for both essential needs and many discretionary projects, this must be matched by strong financial controls and responsible oversight. Have we put the necessary policies in place to prevent a return to unchecked spending?

The risk of a ‘”no” vote is more serious. The resolution you recently adopted spells out deep cuts that could impact core services if the levy fails—a sobering reality. And a “no” vote is highly likely as this levy would make Edmonds’ property taxes about 50% higher than neighboring cities, a tough sell given that 75% of households earn less than the city’s average income. Many may simply vote with their wallets when faced with a 126% increase in the city levy rate.

Ultimately, the question is whether this path reflects responsible governance or an unsustainable appetite for new revenue without a plan. You’ve entered the realm of gambling, and this decision is too important to gamble with. I urge you to carefully weigh both the risks and rewards, and to consider less risky alternatives that have a better chance of gaining voter approval.

Jim Ogonowski lives in Edmonds